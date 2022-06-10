Watch CBS News

How to watch the 2022 Tony Awards

get the free app
  • link copied

By Leigh Scheps

/ CBS News

Tony Awards will honor the best of Broadway
75th Annual Tony Awards will honor the best of Broadway 02:08

Broadway is celebrating great performances and the theater industry's comeback from the pandemic at the Tony Awards Sunday night.

"A Strange Loop" leads the pack with 11 nominations, followed by "MJ: The Musical" and "Paradise Square" with 10 each.

At nine months pregnant, actor Kenita R. Miller danced up a storm eight shows a week in the Broadway show "for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf." She's up for a Tony Award on Sunday for best featured actress in a play.

"My favorite line is, like, the last one that I get to say …: 'I found God in myself, and I loved her. I loved her fiercely,'" Miller said. "To be a part of something that's kind of instilling this mantra in me, I'm like, I just hope that she's absorbing it as well."

Her daughter, Nova Pearl, arrived just days after Miller went on maternity leave from the show, which earned seven nominations, including best revival of a play.

Pulling off this year's Broadway theater season with 34 eligible shows, including "MJ," which features the music of Michael Jackson, and the internationally popular "Six," was a feat after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of countless performances.

Myles Frost and Whitney Bashor take part in the curtain call during the opening night of "MJ" the Michael Jackson musical at Neil Simon Theatre on February 1, 2022, in New York City.
Myles Frost and Whitney Bashor take part in the curtain call during the opening night of "MJ" the Michael Jackson musical at Neil Simon Theatre on February 1, 2022, in New York City. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Tony nominee and "Mrs. Doubtfire" star Rob McClure had his show shut down three times during the pandemic.

"It's not just a celebration of my work or even the work of my show but the resilience of this community," he said.

While it's stars like Hugh Jackman and Billy Crystal who are nominated, understudies who helped keep Broadway running this season will also be honored.

"They will be seen, and they will be heard, and they will be celebrated," host Ariana DeBose said.

Actress Ariana Debose on hosting the 75th Annual Tony Awards 06:04

She's returning to her roots among the Broadway community after winning an Oscar as Anita in Stephen Spielberg's film version of "West Side Story."

"I don't necessarily feel pressure, but I feel like a tremendous sense of responsibility," DeBose said.

Sunday's show will feature performances from "The Music Man" and other Tony-nominated musicals — all of it a chance to celebrate the best of Broadway and reach audiences far beyond the footlights.

 

How to watch the 2022 Tony Awards

  • What: The 75th annual Tony Awards honor the best of Broadway for the 2021-2022 season
  • Date: Sunday, June 12, 2022
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Location: Radio City Music Hall in New York City
  • Online stream: Paramount+
  • On TV: Your local CBS station
Leigh Scheps

Leigh Scheps is a senior digital reporter for Inside Edition and a Broadway contributor for CBSNews.com.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.