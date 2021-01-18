"Sunday Morning" Matinee: "Paradise Square"

The musical "Paradise Square," which premiered at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in Berkeley, Calif., in 2019, tells a story set in 1863 New York, in the violent Five Points neighborhood, where Irish and Black cultures meet.

The show, which premiered at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in Berkeley, Calif. in 2019, was written by Marcus Gardley ("The House That Will Not Stand"), Craig Lucas (a Tony nominee for "Prelude to a Kiss," "Light in the Piazza" and "An American in Paris"), and musician Larry Kirwan (of the American Celtic rock band Black 47). The show contains music by Kirwin and Jason Howland, with lyrics by Nathan Tysen. Directed by Moisés Kaufman (Tony nominee for "I Am My Own Wife" and "33 Variations"), and featuring choreography by Tony-winner Bill T. Jones ("Spring Awakening," "Fela!").

Click on the video player below to watch a short feature on "Paradise Square: The Musical":