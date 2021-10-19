Watch Live: House January 6 committee votes on holding Steve Bannon in criminal contempt

Watch Live: House January 6 committee votes on holding Steve Bannon in criminal contemptget the free app
The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will be voting Tuesday night about whether or not to hold former President Trump's adviser Steve Bannon in criminal contempt for defying a subpoena to appear and produce records.
Bannon was ordered to appear before the committee last week, but his attorney said he was following the direction of the former president's legal team to not provide documents or testify. The committee recommended Monday night that he be held in criminal contempt.
If the committee finds him in criminal contempt, the measure then goes to the Democrat-controlled House. If they agree to find him criminal contempt, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will refer the case to the Justice Department for prosecution.
In a letter obtained by CBS News, Bannon's attorney said last week that he is not acting in "defiance" of the subpoena, and pointed to instructions from Mr. Trump's attorney. "President Trump's counsel stated that they were invoking executive and other privileges and therefore directed us not to produce documents or give testimony that might reveal information President Trump's counsel seeks to legally protect," his lawyer said.
President Biden last week rejected Mr. Trump's assertion of executive privilege for the documents requested by the committee, and the White House said it would give the panel access to federal records connected to the Trump White House and the January 6 insurrection.
On Monday, Mr. Trump's attorneys filed a lawsuit in federal court against the committee, committee chair Bennie Thompson, the National Archives and David Ferriero, the director of the National Archives, in an effort to block the release of documents related to his actions on January 6.
Mr. Trump spoke at Stop the Steal rally on January 6 ahead of Congress' convening to count the electoral votes, a largely ceremonial final step affirming Mr. Biden's victory. Mr. Trump encouraged his supporters to "walk over" to the Capitol to protest the results of the election.
Chaos erupted at the Capitol a few hours later as thousands of Mr. Trump's supporters descended on the Capitol, breaking windows and ransacking the building. Lawmakers, including former Vice President Mike Pence, fled the floor amid the riot, which led to the deaths of five people and the arrests of hundreds more. Mr. Trump was impeached by the House one week later for inciting the riot but was later acquitted by the Senate.
Pelosi created the House select committee earlier this year to "establish the truth" of what happened that day. Despite the initial attempts to make it a bipartisan committee, Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, two of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Mr. Trump, are the only two Republicans on the nine-person committee.
In addition to Bannon, the committee has subpoenaed the organizers of the Stop the Steal rally, as well as former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, communications director Dan Scavino and Pentagon chief of staff Kashyap Patel.
How to watch the House January 6 committee vote on holding Bannon in criminal contempt
What: House January 6 select committee vote on holding Bannon in criminal contempt
Date: Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: U.S. Capitol – Washington, D.C.
Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.