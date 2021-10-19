Watch Live: House January 6 committee votes on holding Steve Bannon in criminal contempt

Deepfakes & The Fog Of Truth

Sign Up For Newsletters

U.S. has 23% more flu cases this year than last, Walgreens says

U.S. Treasury amends proposal to track nearly all bank accounts

Bone found in SUV of missing mom and 2 kids

FBI searches D.C. and New York homes of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

Ship's destruction after fire caused by repeated failures, Navy says

Watch Live: House committee votes on holding Bannon in contempt

Jet with 21 on board runs off runway, catches fire near Houston

Haitian gang demands $17 million to free kidnapped U.S. missionaries

January 6 committee seeks to hold Bannon in criminal contempt

January 6 committee seeks to hold Bannon in criminal contempt

Virginia Republican distances himself from January 6 flag pledge

Virginia Republican distances himself from January 6 flag pledge

Army soldier who enlisted after his participation in Jan 6 riot arrested

Army soldier who enlisted after his participation in Jan 6 riot arrested

Capitol Police officer charged with obstruction in January 6 Capitol riot

Capitol Police officer charged with obstruction in January 6 Capitol riot

Trump sues House January 6 committee to block release of documents

Trump sues House January 6 committee to block release of documents

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On