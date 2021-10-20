Live

January 6 panel votes to hold former Trump adviser Steve Bannon in criminal contempt

The House Select Committee on the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol advanced a measure Tuesday to hold former Trump adviser Steve Bannon in criminal contempt for failing to comply with a subpoena. CBS News congressional reporter Zak Hudak, CBS News legal contributor and Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson and The Washington Post national correspondent Philip Bump join CBSN to explain what's next for Bannon and the future of the investigation.
