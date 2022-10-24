Plastic recycling is a "failed concept" in the U.S., study says

Hunter shoots himself while fighting off grizzly attack in Wyoming

Missing Michigan family found in Wisconsin after nearly a week

Ukraine and its allies reject Russian claim of "dirty bomb" provocation plot

Early voting turnout breaking records two weeks before Election Day

Students injured in shooting at St. Louis high school

Teen pleads guilty to Michigan school shooting that left 4 students dead

Rishi Sunak will be the U.K.'s new prime minister

Paul Flores convicted of killing Kristin Smart after 26 years of suspicion

Paul Flores convicted of killing Kristin Smart after 26 years of suspicion

Students injured in shooting at St. Louis high school

Students injured in shooting at St. Louis high school

Teen pleads guilty to Michigan school shooting that left 4 students dead

Teen pleads guilty to Michigan school shooting that left 4 students dead

Kidnapping of Louisiana mom foiled by gut instinct of off-duty sheriff's deputy

Kidnapping of Louisiana mom foiled by gut instinct of off-duty sheriff's deputy

Details emerge about stolen convertible found buried in yard of mansion

Details emerge about stolen convertible found buried in yard of mansion

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On