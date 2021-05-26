Live Updates: "Multiple" deaths and injuries, suspect dead in San Jose mass shooting

Live Updates: "Multiple" deaths and injuries, suspect dead in San Jose mass shootingget the free app
"Multiple" people were killed and wounded in a shooting at a light rail facility in San Jose, California, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's office. A sheriff's spokesman said he didn't know how many people were killed or wounded, but confirmed they were employees of transportation agency VTA, which operates the rail yard. He said the shooter was dead, but could not confirm what caused the death.
Mayor Sam Liccardo said the situation is still being assessed after the incident early Wednesday.
"The shooter is no longer a threat, and the facility has been evacuated," Liccardo's tweet said.
The facility is operated by the VTA, the Santa Clara County transportation agency. The sheriff's department is located nearby.
This is a developing story.
Multiple people killed, wounded in shooting
Multiple people were killed and wounded in the shooting Wednesday morning at a VTA light rail facility in San Jose, according to a Santa Clara County Sheriff's spokesman. The spokesman said the shooter is dead, but did not say what caused the death.
The sheriff's department, which is located next door to the transportation hub and maintenance yard, received multiple 911 calls for shots fired around 6:34 a.m., The spokesman could not confirm the number of people killed and wounded. He said they were VTA employees.