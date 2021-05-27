Live

Watch CBSN Live

At least 8 killed, suspect dead in California rail yard shooting

At least 8 people have been killed after a gunman opened fire on his co-workers at a California rail yard Wednesday morning. The shooting took place around 6:30 A.M. local time at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose. Officials say a bomb squad was also combing through the building to determine if any explosive devices had been left there. At this point, authorities are still trying to piece together a motive for the attack. CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas reports from San Jose, then joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the latest in the investigation.
