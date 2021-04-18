Prince Philip laid to rest at St. George's Chapel

Prince Philip laid to rest at St. George's Chapelget the free app
A somber and focused funeral service was held Saturday for Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh — a service that Philip himself had chosen, despite the COVID-19 protocols that meant only 30 people could attend. Queen Elizabeth sat alone at the service due to the virus.
Many of the funeral's personal touches were planned by Philip, including the music sung by a choir of just four people. He also designed the Land Rover that brought his coffin to St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle.
People across Britain held a moment of silence before the funeral, and the service reflected Philip's dedication to military service. His casket was draped with his military cap and sword, and military bands played tribute to him.
Prince Philip was interred in the Royal Vault at St. George's Chapel alongside the remains of other royals.
The funeral brought the Royal Family together in public for the first time in many months, with Prince Harry traveling from Los Angeles to attend. His wife, Meghan, watched from home. She is pregnant with the couple's second child and was advised by doctors not to travel.
Live updates on the funeral are below:
Harry and William seen talking after funeral service
Princes Harry and William were seen walking together in conversation after their grandfather's funeral service. The men were joined by Kate Middleton as they left St. George's Chapel.
For some on social media, the image of the brothers walking together called to mind memories of the brothers at their mother's funeral. William and Harry were 15 and 12, respectively, when Princess Diana was killed in a car crash.
The brothers' relationship has been under intense scrutiny since Harry and his wife, Meghan, gave a bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey about their departure from Buckingham Palace. In the interview, Harry said that although he and William had "been through hell together," they were on "different paths."
Royal family to meet for private gathering after funeral
Members of the royal family left St. George's Chapel to attend a private gathering.
After Prince Philip was laid to rest in a formal, televised funeral service, the guests in attendance joined the Queen for a more intimate gathering away from news cameras.
Prince Philip's coffin lowered into Royal Vault
Prince Philip's coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault, where he will be laid to rest alongside other members of the Royal family. The Dean of Windsor gave a commendation as Philip's coffin was lowered, saying "Go forth upon thy journey from this world, O Christian soul."
Prince Philip's funeral is filled with music personal to him
Prince Philip agreed on plans for his funeral service while he was alive, according to Buckingham Palace. Much of the music is personal to the Duke of Edinburgh.
He requested that Psalm 104 should be set to music by William Lovelady. The piece was originally composed as a cantanata in three movements, and was first sung in honor of the Duke's 75th birthday.
Another piece, Benjamin Britten's "Jubilate in C" was commissioned by Prince Philip for St. George's Chapel Choir, and has been sung in the chapel over many years.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a choir of four people sang the music chosen for the funeral, and the congregation did not sing.
The funeral plans also included music from royal bands, including a bagpipe Lament from the Pipe Major of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, as well as send offs from the Buglers of the Royal Marines and the State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry.
Funeral service begins
The Dean of Windsor opened the funeral service with a reading from the book of Ecclesiasticus.
"Look at the rainbow and praise its Maker; it shines with a supreme beauty, rounding the sky with its gleaming arc, a bow bent by the hands of the Most High," the reading said.
A choir sang "The Jubilate," a song written for St. George's Chapel by Benjamin Britten at the request of the Duke of Edinburgh, before the Archbishop of Canterbury read from the book of John.
National minute of silence as Prince Philip's casket is brought into the chapel
After coffin bearers marched the coffin up the West Steps of St. George's Chapel, the U.K. observed a national minute of silence at 3 p.m. in honor of Prince Philip.
Coffin bearers paused on the steps to observe the moment before the Dean of Windsor and the Archbishop of Canterbury received the coffin.
Queen Elizabeth is seen arriving
Queen Elizabeth was seen in public for the first time since her husband's death Saturday as she arrived separately from the funeral procession. She could be seen exiting the Royal Bentley to go into St. George's Chapel.
The national anthem was played after she arrived.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, the Queen will be sitting alone during the service.
Funeral procession moves from Windsor Castle to St. George's Chapel
The funeral procession took its journey from Windsor Castle toward St. George's Chapel. The group, led by Prince Philip's royal hearse, traveled down a route lined by military representatives. Throughout the journey, the Curfew Tower Bell tolled and Minute Guns were fired by The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery.
A group of members from the Royal Family followed behind Prince Philip's coffin by foot, including Prince Harry and Prince William.
Prince Philip's military casket is placed onto hearse
British service members placed Prince Philip's casket onto a bespoke Land Rover hearse, which Philip designed himself.
Placed on his casket are a sword, his naval cap and a wreath of flowers selected by the Queen.
The casket, which was brought out from the State Entrance of Windsor Castle into the Quadrangle, was given a Royal Salute salute before the group began its procession toward St. George's Chapel.
Prince Harry to wear his medals
While none of the family will be in uniform, Prince Harry, who served in Afghanistan, will be wearing his KCVO Neck Order and Star, Afghanistan Campaign medal, Gold Jubilee medal and Diamond Jubilee medal.
While Harry's wife Meghan was not able to accompany him because of her pregnancy, she will be watching at home. She has handwritten a note to accompany a wreath.
Prince William and Catherine arrive at Windsor Castle
Prince William and Catherine have arrived at Windsor Castle, according to BBC News. William's father, Prince Charles, has also arrived.
The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, who will give the blessing at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral, was also on the grounds of Windsor Castle.
Philip's coffin in Inner Hall ahead of funeral
Prince Philip's coffin has been moved from the royal family's private chapel at Windsor Castle to the castle's Inner Hall ahead of his funeral. Royal officials say the coffin is draped in Philip's personal standard, and topped with his Royal Navy cap and sword and a wreath of flowers.
It was moved by a party of bearers from the Grenadier Guards army regiment and will lie in the hall until the funeral procession begins.
The coffin will be transported on a specially designed Land Rover to St. George's Chapel, where Philip will be laid to rest in the Royal Vault.
Prince Philip's custom-designed Land Rover hearse will carry him to his funeral
Prince Philip's coffin will be carried to his funeral in a Land Rover that he helped design.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday it was fitting that the Duke of Edinburgh be taken to his final resting place in a custom-designed Land Rover. "That vehicle's unique and idiosyncratic silhouette reminds the world that he was above all a practical man who could take something very traditional — whether a machine, or indeed, a great national institution — and find a way by his own ingenuity to improve it, to adapt it, for the 20th and the 21st century," Johnson said.
Johnson said the car's custom design included a long wheel base and a "capacious" rear cabin.
The Royal Family has long favored the brand, and photos dating back decades show Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II riding in Land Rovers during official duties at home and abroad.
At age 97, Prince Philip got into a rollover car crash while pulling out of a driveway in a Range Rover vehicle, but he was uninjured in the accident.
During a 2016 visit, then-President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama joined Prince Philip and the Queen for a meal. Prince Philip drove and Mr. Obama joined him in the front seat.
According to the Buckingham Palace funeral plans, his coffin will be taken from Windsor Castle around 2:40 p.m. in London. Members of the Royal Family will walk behind the coffin in procession and it will be given a Royal Salute before it is placed onto the Land Rover.
The Land Rover will carry the coffin to St. George's chapel, driving along a procession route lined with military representatives.
How to watch Prince Philip's funeral
- What: Funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
- Date: Saturday, April 17, 2021
- Time: The funeral will start at 3 p.m. BST, or 10 a.m. ET. A CBS News Special Report begins at 9:30 a.m. Eastern.
- Location: St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle
- Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device
30 people to attend funeral
Buckingham Palace on Thursday released the names of the 30 people who will attend Prince Philip's funeral.
The funeral is limited to Queen Elizabeth and Philip's four children, eight grandchildren, their spouses, the late Princess Margaret's children and several members of Philip's Greek and German family.
The full list of attendees is as follows:
- Queen Elizabeth
- Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall
- Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Tim Laurence
- Prince Andrew
- Prince Edward, his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and their children, Forfar, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor
- Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
- Prince Harry
- Peter Phillips
- Zara and Mike Tindall
- Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
- Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank
- Lady Sarah and her husband, Daniel Chatto
- Earl Snowdon
- Duke of Gloucester
- Duke of Kent
- Princess Alexandra
- Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden
- Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse
- Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg
- The Countess Mountbatten of Burma