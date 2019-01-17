Prince Philip involved in car crash, palace says

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh attends the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. Getty Images

Prince Philip was involved in a car accident Thursday afternoon, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said in a statement.

The 97-year-old was not injured in the incident, which involved a second vehicle and took place near Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, according to the palace. The two have been staying in at the estate for several weeks since Christmas, BBC News reported.

According to the BBC, the Duke of Edinburgh was pulling out of a driveway in a Range Rover he was driving when the accident happened. Eyewitnesses said the Range Rover overturned and that they helped Prince Philip out of the vehicle, the BBC reported.