Live Updates: Oscar winners, nominees and best moments

Live Updates: Oscar winners, nominees and best momentsget the free app
The 93rd Annual Academy Awards will be held Sunday night after being delayed for two months, and it will broadcast this year without a host. Instead of opting for acceptance speeches via Zoom, the Oscars will have two in-person locations: the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. Some overseas nominees will accept awards from London and Paris.
This year in Hollywood was anything but normal. With theaters across the country closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the movies were viewed on streaming services.
The 2021 Oscars are already set apart in its diversity of nominees from previous years. For the first time, there are two women nominated for best director. Chloe Zhao is the first Chinese woman and the first woman of color to be nominated for best director for her work "Nomadland." Steven Yeun of "Minari" is the first Asian American to be nominated for best actor, and Riz Ahmed of "Sound of Metal" is the first Muslim to be nominated for best actor.
Zhao and "Nomadland" are considered the favorites to win after picking up the Golden Globe awards for best director and best picture, plus the Critics' Choice Awards.
A full list of nominees and winners can be found here. The broadcast begins at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Movie theaters are primed for a comeback
In the 1950 film "Sunset Boulevard," washed-up screen idol Norma Desmond was both glamorous and tragic — and the same might be said for a real-life movie relic at Sunset and Vine. For most of the past 60 years, the Cinerama Dome was a landmark movie palace, and a true Hollywood player since the day it opened, November 7, 1963. A theater within a geodesic dome, it cost a million dollars to build, and was the site of the premiere of "It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World" — and countless films since.
But like so many other movie houses, the Dome shut down last year, another casualty of the financial realities of the pandemic.
"The pandemic literally, overnight, decimated the movie theater business," said Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian. "It was so bleak that people couldn't even imagine that theaters would be shut down for a month, let alone a year. That moment changed the world for the movie theater industry. And nobody saw it coming."
And now, as CBS News correspondent Tracy Smith reports, the Cinerama Dome's owners say it'll stay closed even after the pandemic.
Read more here of the "Sunday Morning" report on the return of movie theaters here or watch the full report in the player below:
Riz Ahmed on his historic "Sound Of Metal" Oscar nomination, taking risks and being the underdog
Riz Ahmed earned his first Oscar nomination for his performance in "Sound Of Metal," becoming the first Muslim ever nominated in the Best Actor category. He talks with "CBS This Morning" co-host Anthony Mason about being drawn to rapping and acting as a child, and immersing himself in drumming, the deaf community and addiction recovery circles for his role as Ruben Stone.