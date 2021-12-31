Live

Watch CBSN Live

Live updates: The world welcomes 2022 with muted celebrations as COVID-19 cases surge

get the free app
  • link copied

By Victoria Albert

/ CBS News

CBSN
CBSN Live

The world is ringing in 2022 with muted celebrations for another year, as the coronavirus pandemic — now fueled by the fast-spreading Omicron variant — continues to upset daily life across the globe. The new variant, which is now driving record case numbers in the U.S., forced many cities to tone down celebrations or cancel them altogether. 

New York City's Times Square still plans to hold an event, but it will allow only a small fraction of the typical crowd, and all attendees over the age of 5 who do not qualify for an exemption are required to be fully vaccinated and wear face masks. Cities such as Atlanta and San Francisco have canceled typical celebrations. 

In New Zealand, one of the first cities to kick off the new year, a light display replaced the traditional fireworks show. Australia proceeded with its seven-minute fireworks display over the Sydney Harbor Bridge and Sydney Opera House, but limited access to downtown Sydney, the Associated Press reported. 

Earlier this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci urged Americans not to attend large gatherings on New Year's Eve. 

"What I would suggest people do not do, is to go to very large 50-to-60-person parties where people are blowing whistles and all that sort of thing, and celebrating, and you don't know the vaccination status of the people in that environment," Fauci said.  

Australians Celebrate New Year's Eve 2021
Fireworks light up the sky over Sydney Harbour as the clock strikes midnight on January 01, 2022 in Sydney, Australia.  Brook Mitchell / Getty Images
 

Putin warns COVID-19 "isn't retreating yet"

In Russia, President Vladimir Putin mourned the dead, praised Russians for their strength in difficult times and soberly warned that the pandemic "isn't retreating yet." Russia's virus task force has reported 308,860 COVID-19 deaths but its state statistics agency says the death toll has been more than double that.

"I would like to express words of sincere support to all those who lost their dear ones," Putin said in a televised address broadcast just before midnight in each of Russia's 11 time zones.

New Year celebrations in Moscow
Fireworks go off over Red Square marking the beginning of 2022 in Moscow, Russia on January 01, 2022. Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
By Associated Press
 

Pope Francis declines to visit life-sized manger in St. Peter's square

Pope Francis canceled his New Year's Eve tradition of visiting the life-sized manger set up in St. Peter's Square, again to avoid a crowd. In an unusual move for Francis, the 85-year-old pontiff donned a surgical mask for a Vespers service of prayer and hymns Friday evening as he sat in an armchair. But he also delivered a homily standing and unmasked.

"A sense of being lost has grown in the world during the pandemic,'' Francis told the faithful in St. Peter's Basilica.

Pope Francis Presides Over First Vespers Prayer
Pope Francis wearing a protective mask against COVID-19 celebrates a mass during the first Vespers and Te Deum prayer in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on December 31, 2021 in Vatican City, Vatican.  Getty Images
By Associated Press
 

China cancels formal celebrations

China, where the coronavirus first emerged in late 2019, was on high alert and canceled formal New Year celebrations. As CBS News correspondent Ian Lee reported, 13 million people in the city of Xi'an saw in 2022 under strict lockdown, as the country deals with its latest outbreak of COVID-19.

—CBS/AP

CHINE-NEW-YEAR-CELEBRATIONS
People wearing face masks attend a New Year's countdown at an amusement park in Beijing on January 1, 2022. JADE GAO/AFP via Getty Images
 

Australia proceeds with fireworks display despite spike in cases

Australia went ahead with its celebrations despite an explosion in virus cases. The centerpiece of festivities was the renowned fireworks display from the Sydney Harbor Bridge and Sydney Opera House. The show went on, lasting about seven minutes, but access to downtown Sydney was restricted to those with bookings at restaurants and hotels in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Hours before the celebrations were due to begin, Australian health authorities reported a record 32,000 new virus cases, many of them in Sydney. Because of the surge, authorities expected far smaller crowds than in pre-pandemic years, when as many as 1 million revelers would crowd inner Sydney.

—CBS/AP

TOPSHOT-AUSTRALIA-NEW YEAR
New Year's Eve fireworks light up the sky over Sydney's iconic Harbour Bridge and Opera House during the fireworks show on January 1, 2022. David Gray/AFP via Getty Images


Victoria Albert
victoria-albert.jpg

Victoria Albert is a News Editor at CBS News. Reach her at victoria.albert@viacomcbs.com

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.