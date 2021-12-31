Live updates: The world welcomes 2022 with muted celebrations as COVID-19 cases surge

Live updates: The world welcomes 2022 with muted celebrations as COVID-19 cases surgeget the free app
The world is ringing in 2022 with muted celebrations for another year, as the coronavirus pandemic — now fueled by the fast-spreading Omicron variant — continues to upset daily life across the globe. The new variant, which is now driving record case numbers in the U.S., forced many cities to tone down celebrations or cancel them altogether.
New York City's Times Square still plans to hold an event, but it will allow only a small fraction of the typical crowd, and all attendees over the age of 5 who do not qualify for an exemption are required to be fully vaccinated and wear face masks. Cities such as Atlanta and San Francisco have canceled typical celebrations.
In New Zealand, one of the first cities to kick off the new year, a light display replaced the traditional fireworks show. Australia proceeded with its seven-minute fireworks display over the Sydney Harbor Bridge and Sydney Opera House, but limited access to downtown Sydney, the Associated Press reported.
Earlier this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci urged Americans not to attend large gatherings on New Year's Eve.
"What I would suggest people do not do, is to go to very large 50-to-60-person parties where people are blowing whistles and all that sort of thing, and celebrating, and you don't know the vaccination status of the people in that environment," Fauci said.
Putin warns COVID-19 "isn't retreating yet"
In Russia, President Vladimir Putin mourned the dead, praised Russians for their strength in difficult times and soberly warned that the pandemic "isn't retreating yet." Russia's virus task force has reported 308,860 COVID-19 deaths but its state statistics agency says the death toll has been more than double that.
"I would like to express words of sincere support to all those who lost their dear ones," Putin said in a televised address broadcast just before midnight in each of Russia's 11 time zones.
Pope Francis declines to visit life-sized manger in St. Peter's square
Pope Francis canceled his New Year's Eve tradition of visiting the life-sized manger set up in St. Peter's Square, again to avoid a crowd. In an unusual move for Francis, the 85-year-old pontiff donned a surgical mask for a Vespers service of prayer and hymns Friday evening as he sat in an armchair. But he also delivered a homily standing and unmasked.
"A sense of being lost has grown in the world during the pandemic,'' Francis told the faithful in St. Peter's Basilica.
China cancels formal celebrations
China, where the coronavirus first emerged in late 2019, was on high alert and canceled formal New Year celebrations. As CBS News correspondent Ian Lee reported, 13 million people in the city of Xi'an saw in 2022 under strict lockdown, as the country deals with its latest outbreak of COVID-19.
—CBS/AP
Australia proceeds with fireworks display despite spike in cases
Australia went ahead with its celebrations despite an explosion in virus cases. The centerpiece of festivities was the renowned fireworks display from the Sydney Harbor Bridge and Sydney Opera House. The show went on, lasting about seven minutes, but access to downtown Sydney was restricted to those with bookings at restaurants and hotels in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Hours before the celebrations were due to begin, Australian health authorities reported a record 32,000 new virus cases, many of them in Sydney. Because of the surge, authorities expected far smaller crowds than in pre-pandemic years, when as many as 1 million revelers would crowd inner Sydney.
—CBS/AP