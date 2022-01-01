The biggest national headlines of 2021: COVID-19, George Floyd and more More people in the U.S. died of COVID-19 in 2021 than in 2020, driven in part by highly contagious variants. Vaccines became available, but hesitancy remained. Billionaires Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson raced into space. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced in June in the death of George Floyd, and the nation once against reeled from mass shootings. CBS News' Michael George reviews the biggest national news stories of the year.