Live Updates: Lindsay Clancy murder trial judge declares mistrial but allows 1-hour stay after jury remains deadlocked
The judge in Lindsay Clancy's murder trial declared a mistrial Friday, but allowed her attorney's request for a one-hour emergency stay of his ruling. The hung jury could not reach a verdict in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Massachusetts.
What to know about the Lindsay Clancy mistrial:
- The jury in Lindsay Clancy's murder trial said for a third time Friday it remained deadlocked after 36 hours of deliberations. Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial. Then Clancy's lawyer filed an emergency stay to the state's highest court. The jury is not in the courtroom and a formal mistrial declaration can't be made without them present.
- Clancy pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths of her children - 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan - in their Duxbury home in January 2023.
- Prosecutors said Clancy planned the killings and knew right from wrong when she strangled the children. The defense admitted Clancy killed her kids, but said she shouldn't be held criminally responsible because she was overmedicated and suffering from postpartum psychosis.
Is the Lindsay Clancy trial over?
Here is what's happening now in the Lindsay Clancy trial:
Plymouth Superior Court Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial due to a hung jury at 11:25 a.m.
But, before the jury could be brought into the courtroom for the formal mistrial declaration, Clancy's attorney Kevin Reddington essentially called a timeout.
He asked the judge for permission to put the mistrial declaration on pause so he can file what is known as a 211 §3 petition to the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, the state's highest court. This is an emergency appeal to a single justice of the SJC asking them to intervene.
Reddington claims there are structural issues with this case due to the failure to remove a holdout juror.
It's essentially a last, last, last ditch attempt to avoid a mistrial.
At 11:30 a.m. the judge gave Reddington one hour to file the emergency appeal with the SJC asking them to intervene in this case.
The jury will now wait in the jury room for one hour and they will not know why.
Reddington will appeal to SJC and hopes they say yes.
If the SJC does not intervene, a mistrial will be formally be declared in front of the jury.
Lindsay Clancy mistrial live stream
You can watch complete coverage of the hung jury in Lindsay Clancy's murder trial.
It is being streamed live from Plymouth Superior Court on CBS News Boston and on YouTube.
Clancy's attorney calls for emergency stay
Moments after Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial, Lindsay Clancy's attorney Kevin Reddington asked the court and was granted a one hour for a stay of that mistrial ruling.
That request came at 11:30 a.m.
Reddington wants to file a single justice appeal to the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts, the highest court in the state, because he believes that the lone holdout juror that we learned about Thursday is essentially breaking the law.
Is mistrial a "win" for Lindsay Clancy's defense?
WBZ-TV legal analyst Jennifer Roman was asked if a mistrial would be considered a "win" for Lindsay Clancy's defense.
"I think a mistrial for the defense is favorable to a guilty finding, for sure," Roman said. "I'm not sure that it's necessarily a win. I think that Lindsay Clancy and her team, along with every other person involved in this case, would like resolution and would like this to be done. Certainly, if there's a mistrial, there's a very real possibility the case would be tried again."
Roman added that the most likely scenario would be that there is another trial.
"And that, you know, just the thought of that carries a certain weight to it, and a certain emotional impact, I think, for everybody involved," Roman said.
Lindsay Clancy jury holdout
Lindsay Clancy's attorney Kevin Reddington said the one holdout is not following the law. CBS News legal contributor Caroline Polisi explained why this is so important.
"There's a huge distinction between knowing what the law is and outrightly saying, 'I will not follow it,' versus knowing what the law is, saying 'I'm applying the facts as I saw them in this case, to the law as I understand it from the judge and this is my position.' That's how the legal system works. If there is a holdout, there's a holdout. That's a hung jury and that would be a mistrial," Polisi said on CBS Mornings Friday.
Reddington told reporters he wants to avoid a mistrial.
"This is getting really messy. I think we might be even creating new law. He sent these jurors back multiple times. It is getting ugly, we can tell. When jurors snitch on each other that's when you can tell things are getting heated back in the jury room. This, in my opinion, is just heading towards that. It's got to stop," Polisi said.
David Yannetti on what it's like dealing with a deadlocked jury
David Yannetti, who was Karen Read's attorney during her two trials, spoke to WBZ-TV about the feeling attorneys have when juries are deadlocked.
"It is a very difficult position to be in. It can be upsetting. Speaking from experience, during the first Karen Read trial, this is pretty much how it went for us. We sent the jury out and we were very confident we had persuaded everybody that they should come back not guilty. We expected a quick verdict despite the length of the trial," Yannetti said. "And when it dragged on, you can't help but speculate on, what's going on in there? How can somebody not go along with us? Who's fighting? Who's with us, who's not? And you have zero answers because nobody's in that jury room."
Yannetti added that the deadlocked jury means defense attorney Kevin Reddington presented a successful case.
"He has persuaded some on the jury, in my view, that she should not be convicted, and the reason is lack of criminal responsibility," Yannetti said.
Mental health resources
Much of the Lindsay Clancy trial testimony revolved around mental health issues, including suicide.
If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.
For more information about mental healthcare resources and support, the National Alliance on Mental Illness HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.