Trump says he's followed the Lindsay Clancy case in first comments on trial: "She did a horrible, horrible thing"

Shortly after the judge overseeing Lindsay Clancy's murder case declared a mistrial Friday due to a hung jury, President Trump called it a "terrible situation" and a "horrible tragedy" in his first public comments on a case that has drawn nationwide attention.

Asked by reporters if he is following the Massachusetts trial, the president said: "It's on television so much, it's hard not to follow it."

Clancy has admitted to killing her three children at home in the suburban town of Duxbury in early 2023, and her lawyers say she then tried to take her own life.

Prosecutors accused Clancy of first-degree murder in the deaths of her three children in their home in the suburban town of Duxbury in early 2023. Clancy has admitted to killing them, but pleaded not guilty, arguing she should not be held criminally responsible because she was overmedicated and suffering from postpartum psychosis. The trial included testimony from a litany of psychologists and psychiatrists who weighed in on Clancy's state of mind.

Mr. Trump did not offer a strong view on what the outcome of the polarizing case should be.

"Look, she did a horrible, horrible thing. Can't be worse," he said. "But you'll find out what the price to pay is. There'll be a price. It's going to be mental institution or jail or something."

He noted that another trial is possible, which he called "too bad."

The jury deliberated for 36 hours. If she had been found not guilty by reason of insanity, prosecutors could have asked a judge to commit her to a state hospital or mental health facility.

Jurors informed the judge several times that they were unable to reach a unanimous verdict. After they remained deadlocked on Friday, the judge formally declared a mistrial. Local prosecutors have not said whether they will retry her.

The case was marked by an unusual bout of last-minute controversy. Clancy's attorney asked the judge to dismiss a lone juror who he alleged was ignoring the court's instructions, pointing to a note to the judge from the jury foreperson.

The judge rejected that request, but he held off on declaring a mistrial Friday so Clancy's legal team could appeal the matter to the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court. When the state's highest court declined to intervene, a mistrial was declared and jurors were dismissed.