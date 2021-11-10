Live

Live Updates: Kyle Rittenhouse takes the stand at his trial for deadly Kenosha protest shootings

Kyle Rittenhouse is taking the stand Wednesday at his trial on charges of killing two men and wounding a third during a night of turbulent protests in Kenosha. Rittenhouse, 18, and his defense claim he was defending property from protesters following the death of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was wounded by a White police officer. 

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, was charged as an adult with two counts of first-degree homicide and one count of attempted homicide. He also faces charges of recklessly endangering the safety of two other victims, possessing a weapon while under the age of 18, and violating curfew.

If convicted of the homicide charge, he could face up to life in prison. 

As he testified, Rittenhouse broke into tears. The judge said the court would take a quick break to allow the teen to compose himself. 

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial
Kyle Rittenhouse is sworn in before testifying in his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 10, 2021. Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP


 

Rittenhouse says he provided medical help to two people during the protests

Rittenhouse said he provided medical help to two people during the protests. The first: a woman who sprained or twisted her ankle. Rittenhouse said he wrapped her ankle and directed her to the nearby hospital.

The teen said he offered help despite being pepper-sprayed beforehand.

Rittenhouse also said he provided aid to a person who suffered some effects of a thrown "chemical bomb." Rittenhouse said he gave him water, helped him breathe and flushed his eyes out.

Rittenhouse said he was pepper-sprayed by someone in the crowd, adding that he did not retaliate.

By Clare Hymes
