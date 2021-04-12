Live

Live Updates: Multiple people shot at Tennessee high school

By Victoria Albert

/ CBS NEWS

Multiple people have been shot at a Tennessee high school, including a police officer, Knoxville police said Monday afternoon. The Knox County Sheriff's Office said there is no active threat to the public, and the district's superintendent said the school building has been secured.  

"I'm walking up to the scene now, all I can say is pray," Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie told CBS affiliate WVLT. 

Students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families, said Superintendent Bob Thomas. 

This story is developing. Check back for more updates. 

 

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responding to incident

The Nashville division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it is responding to the incident to assist local law enforcement. 

No active threat to the public

The Knox County Sheriff's Office has said there is no active threat to the public, CBS affiliate WVLT reported. 

The school has been secured

Knox County School Superintendent Bob Thomas tweeted that the school building has been secured. Students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families, he said.

"We are gathering information about this tragic situation and will provide additional information as soon as possible," Thomas said. 

