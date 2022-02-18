Watch Live: Kim Potter faces sentencing for killing Daunte Wright

Watch Live: Kim Potter faces sentencing for killing Daunte Wrightget the free app
Former police officer Kim Potter is scheduled to be sentenced Friday for fatally shooting Daunte Wright during a traffic stop last year in a Minneapolis suburb. Potter was convicted of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in December.
According to prosecutors, Potter, 49, faces a presumptive sentence of just over seven years under state guidelines. Her attorneys have asked for a lesser sentence or just probation, CBS Minnesota reports.
Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was pulled over in Brooklyn Center in April for having expired license plate tags and an air freshener hanging from his vehicle's rearview mirror. When Potter, who is White, and another officer tried to arrest him on an outstanding warrant, Wright got back into the driver's seat.
Before Wright drove away, Potter said she thought she grabbed her Taser, but she pulled her gun instead and shot Wright in the chest. While being questioned by the prosecution during her trial, Potter broke down sobbing on the witness stand, telling the court, "I'm sorry it happened."
Friday's hearing comes a day after the funeral for Amir Locke, a 22-year-old Black man who was shot to death in Minneapolis by a police officer executing a no-knock warrant at an apartment. The shooting is under investigation.
How to watch Kim Potter's sentencing hearing
- What: Judge Regina Chu sentences former police officer Kim Potter for killing Daunte Wright.
- Date: Friday, February 18, 2022
- Time: 10 a.m. EST
- Location: Hennepin County Government Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Online stream: Live on CBS News Minnesota in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.
Note: Streaming plans are subject to change.