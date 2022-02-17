Watch Live: Funeral for Amir Locke, Black man shot by Minneapolis police, held at church in Minneapolis

Watch Live: Funeral for Amir Locke, Black man shot by Minneapolis police, held at church in Minneapolisget the free app
Amir Locke, a 22-year-old Black man who was shot by Minneapolis police serving a search warrant, will be eulogized Thursday in the same church where Daunte Wright's funeral was held last April, CBS Minnesota reports.
Locke's death has provoked an outcry against no-knock warrants, with a push by his family and others to ban them in Minnesota and beyond.
Locke was shot by a SWAT team member earlier this month as officers served a search warrant in a St. Paul homicide case. Body camera video shows at least four officers using a key to quietly enter the downtown apartment where he was staying, then shouting their presence. The video shows Locke, wrapped in a comforter, stirring and holding a handgun right before an officer shot him.
Locke wasn't named in the warrant and did not live at the apartment. Family members called his killing an "execution," noting the video shows an officer kicking the sofa, and suggested Locke was startled awake and disoriented. They have also pushed back against police saying Locke was shot after he pointed his gun at officers.
The Rev. Al Sharpton will officiate Locke's funeral at Shiloh Temple International Ministries. It's the same church where Sharpton, while presiding over Wright's funeral days after the young Black man was shot by a suburban Minneapolis police officer, decried "the stench of police brutality."
Locke's family planned a public viewing at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. local time.
Andre and Karen Locke, Amir's parents, described their son as a respectful, inquisitive older brother to eight siblings, who wanted to be a part of the music industry and change lives. Andre also described his son as a deep sleeper and said he felt like policeBoth parents described their son's death as an execution.
"Amir didn't deserve what happened. Amir was surprised. Life was taken from him in an unjust way. My son was startled," Andre said.
Amir's mother Karen said Amir respected law enforcement and even had an officer close to the family as a mentor early on in life.
"Amir was loved by all, hated by none," Karen said. "We are going to make sure that we speak loudly for Amir. He will get justice."
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has imposed a moratorium on such warrants while the city reexamines its policy. The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating Locke's shooting.
How to watch Amir Locke's funeral today
- What: The funeral for Amir Locke
- Date: Thursday, February 17, 2022
- Time: 11 a.m. local time, 12 p.m. ET
- Location: Minneapolis
- Online stream: Live on CBS News Minnesota in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device