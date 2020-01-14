House to vote Wednesday to send impeachment articles to Senate

2020 Oscar snubs spark diversity backlash

This year's Academy Award nominations have created new controversy over whether the Oscars are too white and too male. Nineteen out of the 20 acting nominees on Monday are white. The exception is Best Actress nominee Cynthia Erivo, who starred in the movie "Harriet." All of the Best Director nominees are men, even though women directed several of this year's best regarded movies. "Entertainment Tonight" host Kevin Frazier reports on the backlash over the lack of diversity.