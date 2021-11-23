Grammy Nominations 2022: Here's the full list of this year's nominees

Grammy Nominations 2022: Here's the full list of this year's nomineesget the free app
The nominees for the 64th Grammy Awards are here. The Recording Academy released the nominees Tuesday following major changes to its selection process.
Earlier this year, the Academy said it would no longer use anonymous review committees to determine its nominees, and instead, rely solely on thousands of votes from the academy's voting members.
The major categories will include eight nominees instead of five, and the show will add two new awards: the Best Global Music Performance and Best Música Urbana Album (Latin Music Field).
The changes followed harsh criticism from The Weeknd, who called the process "corrupt" after he was snubbed from last year's awards. "The Grammys remain corrupt," he tweeted in November. "You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency."
The 2022 Grammys will take place on January 31, 2022, and will air on CBS and Paramount+, honoring projects released between September 1, 2020, and September 30, 2021.
This list will be updated.
Record of the Year
- "I Still Have Faith In You" - ABBA
- "Freedom" - Jon Batiste
- "I Get a Kick Out of You" - Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
- "Peaches - Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon
- "Right On Time" - Brandi Carlile
- "Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring SZA
- "Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish
- "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X
- "drivers license" - Olivia Rodrigo
- "Leave the Door Open" - Silk Sonic
Album of the Year
- "We Are" - Jon Batiste
- "Love For Sale" -Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
- "Justice" - Justin Bieber
- "Planet Her"- Doja Cat
- "Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish
- "Montero" - Lil Nas X
- "Back of my Mind" - H.E.R.
- "sour" - Olivia Rodrigo
- "Evermore" - Taylor Swift
- "Donda" - Kanye
Song of the Year
- "Bad Habits" - Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran
- "A Beautiful Noise" - Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile
- "drivers license" - Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo
- "Fight For You" - Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas
- "Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell
- "Kiss Me More" - Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher and more
- "Leave the door open" - Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars
- "Montero" - Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo
- "Peaches" - Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha "Fury" - King, Matthew Sean Leon and more
- "Right On Time" - Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth and more
Best New Artist
- Arooj Aftab
- Jimmy Allen
- Baby Keem
- FINNEAS
- Glass Animals
- Japanese Breakfast
- The Kid LAROI
- Arlo Parks
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Saweetie
Best Pop Solo Performance
- "Anyone" - Justin Bieber
- "Right On Time" - Brandi Carlile
- "Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish
- "Positions" - Ariana Grande
- "drivers license" - Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- "I Get A Kick Out Of You" - Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
- "Lonely" - Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco
- "Butter" - BTS
- "Higher Power" - Coldplay
- "Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring SZA
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- "Love For Sale" - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- "Til We Meet Again (Live)" - Norah Jones
- "A Tori Kelly Christmas" - Tori Kelly
- "Ledisi Sings Nina" - Ledisi
- "That's Life" - Willie Nelson
- "A Holly Dolly Christmas" -Dolly Parton
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
- "Hero" - Afrojack & David Guetta, Kuk Harrell & Stargate, producers; Elio Debets, mixer
- "Loom" - Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo, Simon Green, producers; Ólafur Arnalds, mixer
- "Before" - James Blake, Dom Maker, producers; James Blake, mixer
- "Heartbreak" - Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, Simon Green & Orlando Higginbottom, producers; Simon Green & Orlando Higginbottom, mixers
- "You Can Do It" - Caribou Dan Snaith, producer; David Wrench, mixer
- "Alive" - Rüfüs Du Sol, Jason Evigan & Rüfüs Du Sol, producers; Cassian Stewart-Kasimba, mixer
- "The Business" - Tiësto, Hightower, Julia Karlsson & Tiësto, producers; Tiësto, mixer