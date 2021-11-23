Grammy Awards 2022: Jon Batiste, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo and Doja Cat earn nominations Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero with a look at the 2022 Grammy Awards nominees, including Jon Batiste. He is nominated for 11 awards, including an album of the year nod for "We Are" and for record of the year with "Freedom," a feel-good ode to the city of New Orleans. His nominations span several genres including R&B, jazz, American roots music, classical and music video. The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on January 31, 2022, and will air on CBS and Paramount+, which are divisions of ViacomCBS.