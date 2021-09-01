Watch Live: Colorado attorney general makes announcement on grand jury investigation into death of Elijah McClain

Watch Live: Colorado attorney general makes announcement on grand jury investigation into death of Elijah McClainget the free app
Colorado's attorney general is making an announcement Wednesday on the grand jury investigation into the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who was put in a chokehold by Aurora police and injected with a sedative during an August 2019 arrest.
McClain's death gained widespread attention last year amid a national reckoning on police brutality and racial injustice that followed the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
In June 2020, Attorney General Phil Weiser launched an independent investigation into McClain's death, and in January announced a grand jury would determine whether the officers and paramedics involved should be charged. A local district attorney had in 2019 declined to file charges, citing inconclusive evidence surrounding how McClain died.
How to watch the Colorado attorney general speak today
- What: Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser makes an announcement on the statewide grand jury investigation into the death of Elijah McClain.
- Date: Wednesday, September 1, 2021
- Time: 10 a.m. local time; 12 p.m. ET
- Location: Ralph L. Carr Colorado Judicial Center, Denver, Colorado
- Online stream: Live on CBSN Denver in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device