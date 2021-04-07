Live Updates: Police training expert to continue testimony in Derek Chauvin trial

Live Updates: Police training expert to continue testimony in Derek Chauvin trialget the free app
A police training expert is expected to continue his testimony Wednesday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd. LAPD Sergeant Jody Stiger, an expert in tactics and de-escalation training, testified Tuesday that in his view, officers used excessive force against Floyd during the fatal May 2020 arrest.
"My opinion was the force was excessive," Stiger said.
Stiger said Floyd initially actively resisted officers when they were attempting to get him inside the police vehicle, and at that point, he said, officers were justified in using force. However, once Floyd was placed in handcuffs on the ground and stopped his resistance, the former officers should have slowed down or stopped their force as well.
Chauvin, who was seen in disturbing videos kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He has pleaded not guilty. The other three officers involved are charged with aiding and abetting, and are expected to be tried jointly in August.
Earlier Tuesday, more Minneapolis police officials took the stand. Lieutenant Johnny Mercil, who trains officers in use of force and defensive tactics, said officers are trained to use the least amount of force possible to gain a person's compliance. He testified that officers were allowed at the time to use neck restraints against people who were actively resisting, but he said the restraint Chauvin used was not an authorized tactic. All neck restraints have since been banned by the department.
Mercil acknowledged that the department does train officers to place a knee on someone's shoulder if they are resisting being handcuffed while in the prone position. Defense attorney Eric Nelson pointed to several body camera images that appeared to show Chauvin's knee between Floyd's shoulder blades.
That testimony came a day after Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testified Chauvin's actions violated department policy.
Court is expected to resume at 9:15 a.m. local time (10:15 a.m. ET).
Recap of police chief's testimony
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testified on Monday that Chauvin's actions violated Minneapolis police policy.
Arradondo said there was an "initial reasonableness in trying to just get [Floyd] under control" in the first few seconds of the May 25 encounter. But when Floyd had stopped resisting, and "clearly when Mr. Floyd was no longer responsive and even motionless, to continue to apply that level of force to a person prone out, hands cuffed behind their back — that in no way, shape or form is anything that is by policy," Arradondo said. "It's not part of our training and it's certainly not part of our ethics or values."
Floyd's cause of death a key point of dispute
A key point of dispute in the trial has been how Floyd died. During opening statements last week, prosecutors played the video of Floyd being pinned down, saying Chauvin used lethal force against a "defenseless" and handcuffed Floyd for nine minutes and 29 seconds. Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell said Floyd died of oxygen deprivation beneath the pressure of Chauvin's knee. But the defense argued Floyd, who suffered from heart disease, died of a heart arrhythmia complicated by the fentanyl and methamphetamine he ingested before his arrest.
Monday, Dr. Bradford Langenfeld, the emergency doctor who tried to resuscitate Floyd and ultimately pronounced him dead, testified that paramedics did not tell him that Floyd suffered a drug overdose or a heart attack. When asked by Blackwell whether he believed oxygen deficiency was the cause of Floyd's death, he responded it was "one of the more likely possibilities."
Langenfeld agreed a more common term for the possible cause of death would be asphyxia.
Under questioning from defense attorney Eric Nelson, Langenfeld agreed that drug use, including from methamphetamine and fentanyl, can cause a lack of oxygen to the brain. Langenfeld agreed that Floyd had "exceptionally high" levels of carbon dioxide in his system, which he agreed can result from fentanyl use. Langenfeld testified that heightened levels of carbon dioxide can affect the respiratory system and cause a feeling of shortness of breath.
Later, on re-direct questioning from Blackwell, Langenfeld said he considered the elevated carbon dioxide level to be "weak evidence" in relation to Floyd's cause of death, because it indicates someone's heart has stopped but no indication as to why.
The charges
In order to convict Chauvin of second-degree murder, prosecutors will need to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Chauvin caused Floyd's death while committing or attempting to commit a related felony, in this case third-degree assault. To convict the former officer of third-degree murder, prosecutors must convince the jury that Chauvin caused Floyd's death during an act that was "eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life."
The third-degree charge was initially dropped by Judge Cahill, but was re-instated earlier this month after an appeals court handed a win to prosecutors.
To convict Chauvin of second-degree manslaughter, prosecutors will need to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Chauvin caused Floyd's death by "culpable negligence," meaning he created unreasonable risk and consciously took a chance of causing death or serious harm.
Prosecutors do not need to prove that Chauvin intended to cause Floyd's death. Since police officers are authorized to use force, prosecutors must prove that the force Chauvin used against Floyd was unlawful.
In Minnesota, second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. Third-degree murder is punishable by up to 25 years. Second-degree manslaughter carries a maximum prison term of 10 years.