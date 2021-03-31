Live Updates: Derek Chauvin trial continues after two days of tense, emotional testimony

Live Updates: Derek Chauvin trial continues after two days of tense, emotional testimonyget the free app
After two days of sometimes tense and emotional testimony, prosecutors will continue to lay out their case Wednesday against Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis officer charged in the death of George Floyd.
Chauvin, who was seen in a disturbing video kneeling on the neck of the unarmed Black man, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He has pleaded not guilty.
Tuesday's proceedings concluded with the testimony of Minneapolis firefighter and emergency medical technician Genevieve Hansen, who was heard on video repeatedly asking the officers to take Floyd's pulse. Hansen testified she was "desperate" to help the man, but she said officers wouldn't allow her to provide medical assistance, leaving her feeling frustrated, helpless and "totally distressed."
"There's a man being killed, and had I had access to a call similar to that, I would have been able to provide medical attention to the best of my ability, and this human was denied that right," said Hansen.
Earlier in the day, the teen who filmed the widely-viewed cellphone video of the incident took the stand. Her testimony was broadcast via audio only due to her age. Darnella Frazier, now 18, became emotional as she described seeing Floyd "suffering" and begging for his life.
"This was a cry for help, definitely," she said.
Another teenage witness who also videotaped the encounter said she could see that Floyd was "fighting to breathe" and that "time was running out, or that it had already."
The jury also heard from a bystander trained in mixed martial arts who repeatedly yelled for for Chauvin to relieve pressure on Floyd's neck. Donald Williams II finished his testimony after a tense exchange with defense attorney Eric Nelson, who characterized Williams' comments to Chauvin as "angry."
Floyd's killing last May drew outrage and a worldwide reckoning on police reform and racial justice. Three other officers involved in the fatal arrest are charged with aiding and abetting, and will be tried jointly in August.
A key point of dispute in opening statements on Monday was how Floyd died. Prosecutors played the video of Floyd being pinned down, saying Chauvin used lethal force against a "defenseless" and handcuffed Floyd for nine minutes and 29 seconds. Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell said Floyd died of oxygen deprivation beneath the pressure of Chauvin's knee. But the defense argued Floyd died of a heart arrhythmia complicated by the fentanyl and methamphetamine he had ingested before his arrest.
Firefighter expected back on stand after tense cross-examination
Genevieve Hansen, a Minneapolis firefighter and emergency medical technician who was off duty when she came upon the scene of Floyd's fatal arrest, is expected to continue her testimony when court proceedings resume at 9:30 a.m. local time (10:30 a.m. ET).
On Tuesday, Hansen was being cross-examined by defense attorney Eric Nelson. Several tense exchanges led Judge Peter Cahill to issue a stern warning to Hansen that she should answer Nelson's questions and refrain from being argumentative.
"Do not argue with the court, do not argue with counsel, answer the questions you've been asked, do not volunteer additional information," Cahill said before adjourning court for the day.
Hansen had previously testified for prosecutors she was immediately concerned about the amount of weight Chauvin was placing on Floyd's neck and the fact that Floyd wasn't responsive. She said she identified herself as a firefighter and tried to convince the officers to allow her to provide medical assistance.
Hansen said she was "desperate to help" Floyd but officers wouldn't allow her.
In tears, she said the officers' refusal to let her help left her feeling frustrated, helpless and "totally distressed." She said former officer Tou Thao made a comment to her along the lines of, "If you really are a Minneapolis firefighter, you would know better than to get involved."
Hansen said she called 911 afterward because she wanted to report the incident. Before Hansen took the stand, prosecutors played a cellphone video she filmed of the scene and the 911 call.
"I literally just watched police officers not take a pulse and not do anything to save a man," Hansen is heard saying in the call.
Recap of Day 2
Six witnesses took the stand on the second day of testimony in Derek Chauvin's criminal trial. Four of them were minors at the time of the incident, including a 9-year-old girl, who described what it was like to see George Floyd die while under Chauvin's knee. CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas has highlights of Tuesday's testimony in the video below.
Recap of Day 1
On the first day of the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, during opening statements, prosecutors played the video showing the former officer pressing his knee against George Floyd's neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds. The first witnesses were a 911 dispatcher who said she knew "something wasn't right" as she watched the police on surveillance video, and a man who witnessed the fatal encounter and shouted for officers to stop.
The charges
In order to convict Chauvin of second-degree murder, prosecutors will need to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Chauvin caused Floyd's death while committing or attempting to commit a related felony, in this case third-degree assault. To convict the former officer of third-degree murder, prosecutors must convince the jury that Chauvin caused Floyd's death during an act that was "eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life."
The charge was initially dropped by Judge Cahill, but was re-instated earlier this month after an appeals court handed a win to prosecutors.
To convict Chauvin of second-degree manslaughter, prosecutors will need to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Chauvin caused Floyd's death by "culpable negligence," meaning he created unreasonable risk and consciously took a chance of causing death or serious harm.
Prosecutors do not need to prove that Chauvin intended to cause Floyd's death. Since police officers are authorized to use force, prosecutors must prove that the force Chauvin used against Floyd was unlawful.
In Minnesota, second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. Third-degree murder is punishable by up to 25 years. Second-degree manslaughter carries a maximum prison term of 10 years.