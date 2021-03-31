Live Updates: Derek Chauvin trial continues after two days of tense, emotional testimony

Sign Up For Newsletters

N.Y. opens up COVID vaccine to all adults starting April 6

Why questions still linger on the origin of the coronavirus

Fauci warns against potential new COVID-19 surge as cases remain high

90% of all U.S. adults eligible for COVID vaccine by April 19

Social Security recipients to get stimulus checks on April 7

Supreme Court to hear opening arguments in landmark NCAA case

John Kerry tells leaders more is needed to fight climate change crisis

Pfizer says its COVID vaccine 100% effective in 12- to 15-year-olds

Man who killed his mother arrested in attack on Asian woman

Kids face "unspeakable horror" in ISIS siege in Mozambique, U.N. says

Chauvin trial continues after 2 days of tense, emotional testimony

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On