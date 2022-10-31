Watch Live: Indiana police give update on 2017 murders of two teenage girls

Watch Live: Indiana police give update on 2017 murders of two teenage girlsget the free app
Indiana State Police will announce an update on their investigation into the 2017 killings of two teenage girls on Monday morning, the agency said in a news release. The news conference comes after investigators, hoping to identify a suspect, reviewed thousands of leads without success over the course of nearly six years.
Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14, disappeared on Feb. 13, 2017, while hiking along of the historic trail routes in Delphi, Indiana, about 70 miles north of Indianapolis. Their bodies were discovered the following day in a wooded area, roughly a mile from the spot where they were last seen, and both deaths were ruled as homicides.
The unsolved murders gained widespread media attention as ongoing police probes yielded few answers. Shortly after the girls disappeared, investigators released an image of a possible suspect, a man dressed in denim jeans, a blue jacket, and hoodie, who appeared to be walking in their direction on Monon High Bridge Trail around the time of their disappearance.
Police said the photograph, in addition to an audio recording that seemed to capture the muffled voice of the possible suspect, were both taken from German's smartphone. More than two years later, in April 2019, a video clip also attributed to the teenager's cell phone was released as well along with an updated police sketch.
Despite the continued investigation, authorities were unable to identify the individual and no arrest warrants were issued. However, multiple sources told CBS Indianapolis affiliate WTTV on Friday that a man was taken into custody in connection with the double homicide. The Indiana State Police announced their upcoming news conference on the same day.
