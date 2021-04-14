Decision expected on charging cop who killed Daunte Wright; protests continue

Decision expected on charging cop who killed Daunte Wright; protests continueget the free app
A decision is expected on whether to charge a White former police officer who fatally shot a Black man during a traffic stop in Minnesota. Washington County Attorney Pete Orput said he expects to make a charging decision Wednesday, CBS Minnesota reports.
The now-former Brooklyn Center officer, Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran who killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright, resigned on Tuesday, along with the city's police chief, officials said.
Wright's killing has sparked nights of protests and more than 60 arrests were made overnight following clashes with law enforcement.
On Monday, Police Chief Tim Gannon said Potter meant to use her Taser but instead grabbed her gun. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the fatal shooting.
More than 60 arrested following third night of protests
More than 60 people were arrested following a third night of protesters clashing with police in Brooklyn Center over the fatal shooting of Wright.
Law enforcement began arresting people for unlawful assembly after nightfall, when tensions rose and some people attempted to knock down a fence outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, CBS Minnesota reports.
Between 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers arrested dozens of people, who were booked into the Hennepin County Jail. The city's curfew went into effect at 10 p.m. and was expected to be lifted at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.
"We stopped the violence before it gets super out of control," Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson told reporters overnight. "It's safer for the community, the whole city of Brooklyn Center."
Suburban mayor in Minnesota thrust into policing debate
Mike Elliott is among many who celebrated his election as mayor of Brooklyn Center as the beginning of a new era, marking the first time one of Minnesota's most racially diverse places would be led by a person of color.
A little more than two years later, Elliott, a Black man who had emigrated from Liberia as a child, is finding out just how difficult it is to turn the page on the nation's racial history. The shooting of Wright has set off protests, political upheaval and painful reckoning about racism and representation in his small city. The debate echoes one that engulfed neighboring Minneapolis and many larger communities last year after the death of George Floyd. But in Brooklyn Center, it is playing out in a place where some believed they'd made progress -- only to be thrust to the front lines of the fight.
"It's been very difficult for myself, for the community, to deal with the pain and the agony that comes from watching a young man be killed before our eyes," Elliott, 37, told reporters Tuesday.
Since the Sunday shooting, the mayor has become the face of this community's struggle. Elliott has promised transparency and vowed accountability for Wright's death. He's calmly fielded scores of questions from activists pressing for answers and plans. He's expressed empathy for the protesters who've clashed with police, and ventured out in the nighttime protest in protective gear to appeal for peace: "I could feel their pain. I could feel their anger. I could feel their fear," he said of this encounter.
Under pressure to swiftly fire the officer involved, Kim Potter, Elliott and the city council voted to fire the city manager, and give control of the police department to the mayor. On Tuesday, Potter and the police chief resigned. Elliot made clear the city already had been moving toward firing Potter. He said he hoped her departure would "bring some calm to the community."
But the mayor also has acknowledged systemic sources of the distrust between residents and police in his city. Of the roughly 50 sworn officers on the city's force, "very few" are people of color and none live in Brooklyn Center, he said, acknowledging he saw the latter as a clear problem.
"There is a huge importance to having a significant number of your officers living in the community where they serve," he said.
Washington County attorney weighing decision to charge officer
Washington County Attorney Pete Orput said Tuesday that his office plans to make a decision on whether or not to file criminal charges against Officer Kim Potter by Wednesday, according to CBS Minnesota.