Watch Live: Police provide updates on Dallas Love Field airport shooting

Dallas authorities will hold a press conference Tuesday to discuss the Monday shooting at Dallas Love Field Airport. A 37-year-old woman is accused of opening fire at the airport Monday morning before she was shot by an officer.
The press conference will be held at Dallas Police Department Headquarters, where Chief Eddie Garcia will be joined by FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno.
Police said Monday that the woman, identified as Portia Odufuwa, entered the airport at about 10:59 a.m. local time and went to a restroom. She exited the bathroom wearing different clothing and opened fire before she was quickly taken down by an officer, police said.
The suspect was hit in a lower extremity, but no one else was injured, according to police.
Police in Wylie, Texas, later confirmed that the suspect in the shooting had been arrested in 2019 for allegedly attempting to rob a bank. They alleged that during the incident, she passed a note to a teller demanding money then fled on foot before being taken into custody.
The airport was placed under lockdown during the shooting and resumed flight operations after several hours of investigation.
How to watch: Police presser on Dallas airport shooting
What: The Dallas Police Department gives updates on Monday's shooting at Dallas Love Field Airport
Date: Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Time: 2 p.m EST
Location: Dallas Police Department Headquarters, 1400 Botham Jean Boulevard, Dallas, Texas.
Online stream: Live on CBS Dallas-Ft. Worth in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.
Note: Streaming plans are subject to change