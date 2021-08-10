Watch Live: Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks after attorney launches public defense of sexual harassment claims

Watch Live: Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks after attorney launches public defense of sexual harassment claimsget the free app
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is speaking Tuesday, less than an hour after his attorney held a news briefing that attempted to discredit the state attorney general's investigation that found that he sexually harassed 11 women, including staffers and women who did not work for his administration.
"This is about the veracity and credibility of a report that is being used to impeach and take down an elected official," said Rita Glavin, Cuomo's outside attorney.
The New York Assembly Judiciary Committee said Monday that it is wrapping up its impeachment inquiry into Cuomo. He has until Friday to submit any evidence.
Brittany Commisso, one of the women who is referenced in Attorney General Letitia James' investigation, told "CBS This Morning" and the Albany Times Union that she believes Cuomo knows he broke the law and he needs to be "held accountable."
"There's a difference between being an affectionate and warm person. Sexual harassment is completely different," she said. "The governor knows that what he did to me and what he did to these 10 other women, whether it be a comment or an actual physical contact, was sexual harassment. He broke the laws that he himself created."
One of Cuomo's top advisers, Melissa DeRosa, resigned Sunday night.
James' report described an "unsafe" and "hostile" work environment in the governor's office. It also included testimony from Commisso, who said she was terrified of senior staff, including DeRosa, learning about her accusations.
"[T]he way he was so firm with [me] that I couldn't show anyone else that photo, I was just terrified that if I shared what was going on that it would somehow get around," she said in the report. "And if Stephanie Benton or Melissa [DeRosa] heard that, I was going to lose my job. Because I knew that I certainly was going to be the one to go."