Coronavirus brings Italy's "darkest hour," and takes a mounting toll in the U.S.
As Italians woke up to the most severe restrictions on their every-day lives since World War II, China said it was easing virus-control measures in the province where the COVID-19 disease emerged late last year. The contrasting conditions on two of the biggest battlefronts against the virus showed its severity, and the feasibility of corralling and controlling it.
With the death toll in the U.S. at 26 and infection rates continuing to climb fast there and in other countries, the fight for most of the world was still ramping up on Tuesday.
Health experts are still clambering to turn mountains of data into a firm understanding of how the disease spreads and exactly how dangerous it is. Almost 115,000 people have caught the virus, and it's killed more than 4,000 — but more than 64,000 people have recovered. But in spite of the rising death toll and infection rate in the U.S., President Trump has continued to downplay the threat posed by the virus, repeatedly comparing it to the seasonal flu.
The lack of clarity on the disease, any medicines to treat or prevent it, and the sometimes conflicting messages have cast a shadow of uncertainty over the world, and nothing sparks fear in financial markets like uncertainty. Monday was the worst day on Wall Street since the financial collapse in 2008, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling nearly 8%. While markets showed early rebounds Tuesday morning, several economic road signs were pointing to a possible coronavirus-induced recession.
In Italy, which has the largest outbreak outside China, all 60 million people were under travel restrictions, public gatherings and public sports events were cancelled, and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told his people to stay home. He called it Italy's "darkest hour."
For detailed information on coronavirus prevention and treatment, visit the Centers for Disease Control website here.
D.C. church confirms choirmaster now has coronavirus along with rector
A Washington D.C. church where the pastor tested positive for coronavirus after leading a service for hundreds of people confirmed late Monday that a second member had contracted the disease.
"We need to share with you that our organist and choirmaster, Tom Smith, was diagnosed with the coronavirus this evening," the church confirmed in an email. It said the capital city's public health department had been informed and was working on guidance for the church community, which church leaders would share.
The church, in the popular restaurant and shopping neighborhood of Georgetown, said the 2nd confirmed virus patient was "home and feeling well given the circumstances."
Christ Church Georgetown's rector Reverend Timothy Cole became D.C.'s first coronavirus case when his diagnosis was confirmed over the weekend. The church has said about 550 parishioners who attended service on March 1 were self-quarantining through March 9, 2020, as per guidance from the federal government.
The Washington Post reported Monday that one man in his late sixties who attended service on March 1, and who shook hands with Cole, had decided not to stay home and instead played golf in Northern Virginia with friends this week.
Stocks turn around after Monday's free fall
Global stock markets rebounded Tuesday from record-setting declines after President Trump said he would ask Congress for a tax cut and other measures to ease the pain of the spreading coronavirus outbreak. Wall Street futures were surging. Oil prices also recovered some of the losses from Monday's record-setting plunge.
London opened 1.8% higher and Frankfurt advanced 1%. China's main stock index rose 1.8% and Tokyo closed up 0.9%.
On Wall Street, which suffered its biggest one-day drop since the 2008 global crisis on Monday, futures for the benchmark S&P 500 index picked up 3.9%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were more than 1,000 points higher as of 6:05 a.m. EDT Tuesday.
- CBS/AP
New Jersey declares state of emergency over coronavirus
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Monday declared a State of Emergency and a Public Health Emergency due to the coronavirus.
"The State of New Jersey is committed to deploying every available resource, across all levels of government, to help respond to the spread of COVID-19 and keep our residents informed," Murphy said. "My Administration will continue to work closely with our federal partners to ensure that local health agencies on the front lines of the state's response are equipped with the resources needed to further prepare our health care system for a broader spread of COVID-19."
There have been 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New Jersey so far.
President Trump has not been tested for coronavirus, press secretary says
President Trump has not been tested for coronavirus, according to a statement from White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham. The statement comes hours after Mr. Trump ignored reporters who asked whether he'd been tested.
"The President has not received COVID-19 testing because he has neither had prolonged close contact with any known confirmed COVID-19 patients, nor does he have any symptoms," Grisham said. "President Trump remains in excellent health, and his physician will continue to closely monitor him."
Concerns over the president's health arose Monday after a number of prominent Republican lawmakers — including Senator Ted Cruz and Mr. Trump's new pick for chief of staff, Mark Meadows — said they would self-quarantine after potentially being exposed to a patient with coronavirus at CPAC.
Mark Meadows to self-quarantine after possible contact with virus patient
Representative Mark Meadows, President Trump's new pick for acting chief of staff, will self-quarantine for two more days after he potentially came into contact with a coronavirus patient at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February.
"Out of an abundance of caution, Meadows received testing which came back negative," Meadows' communication director tweeted Monday. "While he's experiencing zero symptoms, under doctors' standard precautionary recommendations, he'll remain at home until the 14 day period expires this Wednesday."
Meadows' announcement comes hours after a number of other Republican lawmakers, including Senator Ted Cruz and Representatives Paul Gosar and Matt Gaetz, also said they will self-quarantine.