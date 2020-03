Italy imposes mass coronavirus quarantine Italy has imposed its most severe restriction on movement since World War II, ordering the entire population into a lockdown. Since global coronavirus outbreaks began, Italy has been the hardest hit country aside from the epicenter, China. Officials in the northern region say hospitals are “on the verge of collapse.” Charlie D’Agata spoke with one 88-year-old man with pre-existing conditions who has been inside his home since Italy began quarantines.