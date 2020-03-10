Couple sues cruise over coronavirus handling Passengers of the Grand Princess cruise ship have begun disembarking after 21 of the ship's 2,400 crew and guests tested positive for coronavirus. One couple is filing a lawsuit against the cruise line, arguing it put their health at risk after 12 coronavirus cases and one death occurred as a result of the ship's previous trip. Carter Evans speaks to the couple, who says they would have gotten off the ship sooner if they had known about the last trip’s cases.