3 market-panic signals point to global coronavirus recession

Investors look at a number of signals to forecast if the economy is headed for a recession. And those signals — magnified by growing fear over the coronavirus spreading in the U.S. — are now flashing bright red.

The clearest signal is coming from the stock market. The Dow dropped 1,800 points in early trading Monday — a 7% decline on top of the nearly 12% decline since the blue-chip index hit a record high on February 19. The latest slump put the Dow close to "bear market" territory, or when stocks sink at least 20% from their previous peak.

Just a few weeks ago, many Wall Street analysts were predicting that the U.S. economy might dodge all, or perhaps the worst, of the economic impact of the coronavirus and the deadly COVID-19 disease it passes along.

Back in January, Goldman Sachs predicted the coronavirus would knock just 0.4 percentage points off the U.S. first quarter's GDP. But nearly all of that was from a drop in tourists from China and some dip in Chinese exports. The U.S.'s own economy was likely to sail past the virus untossed.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow called the virus "contained." Kudlow, in an interview on CNBC in February, a channel on which he was once paid to deliver economic insights, said, "I don't think it's going to be an economic tragedy at all."

That prediction appears to have missed the plot twist. The markets are now indicating a recession is the most likely impact the coronavirus will have on the economy. The good news, if there is any, is that none of this is out of the ordinary. While painful, this is exactly how market's act when a recession in coming our way.

So why doesn't the recent market drop seem routine? First, the coronavirus itself is a big unknown. Second, few experts saw a recession coming. This market drop is far from the biggest, but it is the fastest that stocks have tumbled from an all-time high.

Here are three signs the coronavirus outbreak will likely lead to a recession, if it hasn't already.

Oil prices plunge 25%

Most economies around the world are heavily dependent on oil. That makes the price of oil a good indicator of the state of the global economy. And a look at oil prices now suggests that things are not good.

Oil prices fell more than 25% this weekend to just under $35 a barrel, the lowest the fuel has been in nearly five years.

Back in 2015, oil prices scraped $30 a barrel and yet the U.S. economy was still able to avoid a recession. This time, however, there's coronavirus spreading around the world.

Some of the recent drop in prices has to do with supply. Saudi Arabia over the weekend said it would lower prices and pump more oil into the economy. But the Saudis have upped production before with little impact on global prices. The reason prices are falling now is experts think there isn't enough demand for all that extra oil.

"Saudi Arabia's decision to slash oil prices and boost output triggered the largest single day drop in oil prices since the 1990 Gulf War," TD Securities analysts told investors in a note. "In addition, the COVID-19 spread shows no signs of improvement."

U.S. government bonds hit all-time lows

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries fell to just below 0.5% early Monday. That is a full percentage point below the lowest they got in the aftermath of the financial crisis, which was 1.5% in mid-2012. It also is a new all-time low for bond yields, which up until a week ago had never been below 1% for 10-year government debt.

The new low is not necessarily welcome news because government bond yields are in part supposed to indicate what the market thinks U.S. economic growth will be. A 0.5% bond yield suggests anemic, if not negative, growth.

Dan Suzuki, a portfolio strategist at Richard Bernstein, told Bloomberg, that the biggest reason rates were so low was because they were predicting a global collapse in economic growth.

Bond yields move in the opposite direction of bond prices. The reason yields are falling is because investors are pilling into bonds. U.S. government debt is considered one of the safest investments around. So the rush into bonds to push yields to all-time lows suggests the current mood of investors is extreme fear.

U.S. stock market losses near $5 trillion

The market has tumbled 18% in the past week and a half, losing just over $5 trillion in stock value for the companies in the S&P 500. That's another bad sign. Every U.S. recession has witnessed a 20% drop in stock market prices. We are now pretty close to getting there.

The flip side of that is that if we are indeed headed for a recession, then the current stock market drop is nothing out of the ordinary. This slide just seems scarier than normal because of its speed. Stock drops usually take awhile to materialize. But the coronavirus has taken the market by surprise.

The 500 stocks in the S&P 500 earned $165 a share last year. At the beginning of the year those earnings were expected to increase 10% to nearly $180 a share. The current drop for the S&P 500, while big, indicates that earnings are now expected to drop 10% this year. That's a recession, but only a mild one.

In a note out to clients on Monday morning, Goldman Sachs' top U.S. equity strategist, David Kostin, said the firm's baseline assumption is that the coronavirus outbreak is widespread but short-lived. "Under the surface of the S&P 500 decline, the sector performance has been orderly," Kostin wrote. He also suggested that any recession we do have will be brief. Earnings growth, Kostin predicted, would rebound to 6% next year.

That's not to suggest the stock market is well. But at this point it doesn't seem any sicker that an average recession. That's never great news. But given the state of the market, and what investors seem to be fearing, it might still be reassuring as well.