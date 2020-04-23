Coronavirus updates: U.S. likely to see 50,000 COVID-19 deaths by weekend

Coronavirus updates: U.S. likely to see 50,000 COVID-19 deaths by weekendDownload the free app
At the current rate, the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 is likely to hit 50,000 in just a couple days. There's no sign yet that the pace of the nation's losses — in lives or money — is about to slow significantly.
This week's national report on unemployment claims is expected to deliver another devastating economic blow today. That may fuel the debate roiling in state houses across the country over how and when to allow businesses to reopen, a debate President Trump has waded directly into with messages that seem to vary from day to day.
Latest major developments:
- Chinese journalist reappears weeks after after being seized in Wuhan.
- Mitch McConnell says states should be allowed to declare bankruptcy.
- New model shows most states should not open until end of May.
- Trump targets immigrant visas with coronavirus proclamation.
- Atlanta mayor says Georgia governor's reopening of state will be "deadly."
- New York governor warns of a possible second or third wave.
Detailed information from the CDC on coronavirus treatment and prevention.
As toll nears 47,000, U.S. COVID-19 death rate still climbing fast
The U.S. has recorded at least 46,785 deaths from the new coronavirus as of Thursday morning, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Each of the past four days has seen more than 1,600 deaths added to that tally. While the most dramatic outbreak, in the New York City region where more than 15,000 have died, has been slowed, there are many states where the number of new cases is still climbing at or near 10% daily.
At the current rate, which shows no sign of changing significantly yet, the U.S. death toll will likely hit 50,000 by Friday evening or Saturday morning.
Chinese journalist reappears almost 2 months after being seized amid online reporting from Wuhan
A former state- media news anchor-turned-citizen journalist has reappeared in China after going missing for nearly two months. The 25-year old had posted videos from Wuhan's front lines during the coronavirus outbreak, interviewing residents and filming funeral homes and college campuses.
Re-emerging into public view for the first time since February 26, Chinese journalist Li Zehua said he was detained by police and quarantined because he had visited "sensitive epidemic areas."
The last videos he had posted online showed him being chased by a white SUV in Wuhan, then a nearly four-hour YouTube Live stream of himself locked in his apartment, eventually being taken away by people identifying themselves as police.
In a new video posted Wednesday, Li said he was treated well, given three meals each day, was able to watch Chinese news and that the police "really cared about me."
Two other prominent citizen journalists are still missing: Lawyer Chen Qiushi, who interviewed people at Wuhan hospitals during the height of the city's epidemic, and Wuhan native Fang Bin, whose videos of corpses piled up at a Wuhan hospital went viral.
Mitch McConnell says he'd rather let states declare bankruptcy than receive more federal aid
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday he would rather let state governments declare bankruptcy during the coronavirus pandemic than receive more federal funding. He suggested Republicans should oppose additional aid for state and local governments in future coronavirus relief bills.
State governments cannot declare bankruptcy, but radio host Hugh Hewitt asked McConnell in an interview Wednesday if "we need to invent" a bankruptcy code so that states facing financial fallout from the pandemic "can discharge some of these liabilities that were put in place by previous governors."
"I would certainly be in favor of allowing states to use the bankruptcy route," McConnell replied. "It saves some cities. And there's no good reason for it not to be available. My guess is their first choice would be for the federal government to borrow money from future generations to send it down to them now so they don't have to do that. That's not something I'm going to be in favor of." Click here to read more.
Spain's death toll tops 22,000, third highest in the world behind U.S. and Italy
Spain said Thursday 440 people died in the past 24 hours from the new coronavirus, a slight increase for the third day running, bringing the overall death toll to 22,157.
The country has suffered the third-highest number of deaths in the world from the pandemic after the United States and Italy, with infections now more than 213,000 cases, health ministry figures showed.
Trump targets immigrant visas he's long sought to limit in new coronavirus proclamation
President Trump on Wednesday signed a proclamation to temporarily suspend certain visas for foreigners seeking to move permanently to the U.S., decreeing that the admission of new immigrants would hurt American workers already struggling in an economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.
The 60-day restriction, which will take effect Thursday night, applies to people overseas seeking to become U.S. permanent residents through petitions filed by their family members or employers in the U.S. The order also pauses the diversity visa lottery, a frequent target of Mr. Trump's ire. Since it restricts family-based immigration, the main way people move permanently to the U.S., the proclamation is expected to block the entry of tens of thousands of people, according to experts. Read more here.
New model shows most states should not reopen businesses until end of May
Researchers say most of the U.S. should keep stay-at-home orders until the end of May, later than previously suggested. This comes as protests to reopen the country continue to grow nationwide.
Trump says he doesn't know vaccine expert who says he was removed after questioning hydroxychloroquine
President Trump said Wednesday that he has no knowledge of Dr. Rick Bright, the Health and Human Services vaccine expert who said he was removed from his post because he insisted on an aggressive vetting of the use of drugs the administration, including President Trump, touted as potential "game changers" in the treatment of COVID-19.
Asked about Bright at the task force briefing, the president replied, "I've never heard of him."
"You just mentioned a name. I've never heard of him," Mr. Trump told the reporter. "When did this happen?"
The president shrugged and said, "Guy says he was pushed out of a job — maybe he was, maybe he wasn't ... I don't know who he is."
Atlanta mayor says Georgia governor's reopening of state will be "deadly"
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Wednesday expressed her disagreement with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp's decision to re-open the state, claiming it will be "deadly" for many people in her community.
"It concerns me deeply that we are still seeing an upward trend in our state and we are rushing to reopen businesses," she said on CBSN.
"What I've said is I hope the governor is right and I'm wrong because if he's wrong more people will die," Bottoms added. Read more here.