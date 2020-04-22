Trump to suspend most U.S. immigration for 60 days President Trump said he will suspend the issuing of green cards for at least 60 days to reduce the amount of competition as the economy rebounds, although some, like seasonal agriculture workers, will be exempt. Democrats say he is using the pandemic to fulfill a campaign promise to scale back on legal immigration. Meanwhile, Congressional leaders came to an agreement on additional funding to the Paycheck Protection Program. Weijia Jiang reports on the nearly $500 billion deal.