Health official says he was forced out for refusing to push Trump-touted COVID drug Dr. Richard Bright, director of the federal agency in charge of developing drugs to fight the coronavirus, says he was pushed out of his role because he resisted the White House's push toward unproven treatments. President Trump said he "never heard of him" when asked about it in a Wednesday press conference, where he also painted an optimistic view amid warnings by his own health experts of a second coronavirus wave. Weijia Jiang, who attended the press conference, breaks down the latest information from the White House.