Coronavirus updates: Global COVID-19 deaths soar as China hikes Wuhan toll
The new coronavirus has killed more than 145,000 people around the world, including more than 33,200 in the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. As U.S. intelligence agencies try to figure out how the virus jumped from animals to humans, China has admitted that many more people died in the city of Wuhan than initially reported.
Chinese officials insist the change is due to mistakes, not a cover-up. The disease's true toll on societies around the world is still becoming clear — and still growing by the day.
Here are the latest major stories:
- U.S. intel probing origins of COVID-19, including possibility of a lab accident.
- Trump releases guidelines to states on reopening the economy.
- 5.2 million more jobless claims swell ranks of America's unemployed to 22 million.
- China suffers worst economic drop since '70s in virus battle
- Police found 17 bodies at an overwhelmed New Jersey nursing home.
- Senate and White House at an impasse over small business loans as funding runs dry.
Prince Harry and Meghan volunteer to deliver meals in L.A. amid pandemic
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are wasting no time in starting to volunteer in their new city of residence.
ET confirms the couple joined Project Angel Food to deliver meals on Wednesday in West Hollywood, California, to 20 clients living with critical illnesses.
ET has learned that the duchess was aware of Project Angel Food's work from growing up in the area and has always been inspired by the incredible impact they have on the community. Her mom, Doria Ragland, who is a frontline worker herself, had mentioned that they were in great need of support during this unprecedented time. Click here to read the full story.
London mayor pushes U.K. government for "consistent" guidance on face coverings
London Mayor Sadiq Khan says wearing face coverings, such as bandannas and scarves, could provide people with another layer of protection against the coronavirus and is lobbying the British government to change its advice.
Khan told BBC radio that the evidence he has seen is that wearing a non-medical facial covering "reduces the chances" of those who have the virus of giving it to somebody else. However, he did concede that it "doesn't necessarily limit your changes of catching the virus."
He said changing the advice would be helpful for those in public transport or in shops, where some people may find it difficult to abide by the social distancing guidelines of staying two 6 feet apart.
Khan said it's important that there's a "consistent approach" across the country and that's why he's lobbying the government and its advisers.
The government's chief medical adviser, Professor Chris Whitty, said Thursday that the evidence around masks being helpful in preventing the spread of the coronavirus is "weak," while conceding it was a "live issue."
China's Wuhan hikes virus death toll 50%, to almost 4,000
China's coronavirus ground-zero city of Wuhan on Friday abruptly raised its death toll by 50 percent, saying many fatal cases were "mistakenly reported" or missed entirely in an admission that comes amid growing global doubts about Chinese transparency.
The city government said in a social media posting that it had added 1,290 deaths to the tally in Wuhan, where the global pandemic emerged and which has suffered the vast majority of China's fatalities from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. That brings the total number of deaths in the city to 3,869.
The change also pushes the nationwide death toll up by nearly 39 percent to 4,632, based on official national data released earlier on Friday.
China has come under increasing pressure over the coronavirus pandemic from Western powers led by the United States, which has raised doubts about Chinese transparency and is probing whether the virus could have slipped into the human population by way of an infectious disease laboratory in Wuhan.
Wuhan's epidemic prevention and control headquarters cited several reasons for the missed cases, including the fact that the city's medical staff were overwhelmed in the early days as infections climbed, leading to "late reporting, omissions or mis-reporting".
It also cited insufficient testing and treatment facilities, and said some patients died at home and thus their deaths were not properly reported.
-CBS/AFP
Philippines' Duterte threatens martial law-like virus crackdown
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened a martial law-like crackdown to stop people flouting a virus lockdown in the nation's capital.
Duterte spoke a day after authorities reported an upsurge of cars on Manila's roads, which had been nearly deserted since a sweeping lockdown was imposed a month ago on about half the country's 110 million people.
"I'm just asking for a little discipline. If not, if you do not believe me, then the military and police will take over," Duterte said in a televised speech late Thursday. "The military and police will enforce social distancing at curfew... It's like martial law. You choose."
Duterte has repeatedly threatened to impose nationwide military rule over the Philippines, where the mere words evoke the worst rights abuses of the Ferdinand Marcos dictatorship.
The closest Duterte has come is the imposition of martial law over Mindanao, the nation's southern third, in response to Islamic State-inspired militants' siege of the city of Marawi.
- AFP
China suffers worst economic drop since '70s in virus battle
China suffered its worst economic contraction since since at least the 1970s in the first quarter as it fought the coronavirus, and weak consumer spending and factory activity suggest it faces a longer, harder recovery than initially expected.
The world's second-largest economy shrank 6.8% from a year ago in the three months ending in March after factories, shops and travel were closed to contain the infection, official data showed Friday.
That was stronger than some forecasts that called for a contraction of up to 16%, but still China's worst performance since before market-style economic reforms started in 1979.