Chefs accuse insurance companies of denying claims amid coronavirus pandemic A group of chefs from noted restaurants say they paid millions in premiums to insurance companies that are now denying their claims as small businesses across the country struggle with coronavirus lockdowns. Anna Werner speaks to chef Thomas Keller, who says he paid extra for virus coverage and is now suing his insurance company for not paying up. We cover his story for our series Financial Fallout, on the economic impact of the virus crisis.