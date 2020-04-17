Watch live: Coronavirus Task Force members give update on COVID-19 response

Members of the Coronavirus Task Force, charged with leading the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic, are holding a briefing Friday evening, after President Trump announced guidelines for states to begin reopening their economies. Mr. Trump's announcement came as several regional coalitions of states said they would coordinate easing restrictions.

Mr. Trump's guidelines on reopening the country leave much up to governors, states and businesses, according to a copy of a White House "Opening Up America Again" document obtained by CBS News. The plan is expected to put much of the onus on states to develop sufficient testing and contact tracing systems.

During Thursday's task force briefing, the president said a handful of states that have already meet the criteria could begin the new guidelines "literally tomorrow." States will be very "vigilant" and very "careful."

Dr. Anthony Fauci said the plan is not a "light switch," and changes will be gradual. The "dominating drive" of this plan was to make sure it is done in the safest way possible, he said.