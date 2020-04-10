Watch live: Coronavirus Task Force members give update on COVID-19 response

Members of the Coronavirus Task Force, charged with leading the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic, are holding a briefing Friday afternoon as Americans continue to express concerns about the country's economic future and President Trump's response to the virus outbreak.

A CBS News poll out Friday revealed most Americans continue to think the battle against the pandemic is going badly. Americans appear to have decreasing in confidence in Mr. Trump's handling of the outbreak response, as the president is seen doing a good job by 47%, down four points from 51% last week and 53% the prior week.

Another CBS News poll released Friday showed Americans are very concerned about the economic impact of the virus. Over 16 million people have filed unemployment claims over the past three weeks due to the economic fallout of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence said during Thursday's coronavirus task force briefing that eligible Americans with direct deposit set up with the IRS will begin to see their checks dispensed under the CARES Act at the end of next week. The average family of four, Pence said, can expect to see roughly $3,400.

