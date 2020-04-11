Coronavirus updates: U.S. COVID-19 cases top 500,000

Coronavirus updates: U.S. COVID-19 cases top 500,000Download the free app
The United States is now reporting more than 18,700 deaths from the coronavirus and over 500,000 confirmed cases nationwide, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Globally, more than 103,000 people have died and more than 1.7 million COVID-19 cases have been reported.
For millions across the globe, Easter weekend will be unlike any other in recent memory. Christians marked Good Friday in isolation.
There are encouraging signs, though, that two hard-hit states are starting to turn a corner in their virus fight. The number of people being hospitalized with COVID-19 in New York and California is falling.
Turkey imposes 48-hour lockdown
The Turkish government announced late Friday night that 31 cities around the country would go into a 48-hour curfew beginning at midnight - effectively banning most people from leaving their homes and allowing only pharmacies, bakeries and essential services like hospitals to stay open, CBS News' Holly Williams reports.
People rushed to supermarkets to stock up, and while it remained orderly in places, there were reports of panicked shoppers ignoring social distancing advice and of fights breaking out.
On Saturday morning the streets were eerily quiet, with security forces deployed to enforce the curfew.
Iran starts lifting restrictions after brief lockdown
Iran started reopening government offices Saturday after a brief nationwide lockdown to help contain the worst coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East, which has killed more than 4,300 people in the country. Authorities had ordered most government agencies and all non-essential businesses to remain closed for a week after the Nowruz holiday ended on April 4.
For weeks, Iran had declined to impose the kind of wide-scale lockdowns adopted by other Middle Eastern countries, even as the number of confirmed cases and fatalities steadily climbed. The virus has also infected and killed a number of senior Iranian officials.
Authorities have defended their response, saying they have to consider the economic impact of any quarantine measures since the country is under severe U.S. sanctions. President Donald Trump imposed heavy sanctions, including on oil exports, after withdrawing the U.S. from Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
The U.S. has offered humanitarian aid to help Iran combat the outbreak, but Iran's leaders have rejected it, instead demanding that the sanctions be lifted.
-The Associated Press
Number of confirmed cases in U.S. tops 500,000
The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States has topped 500,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. More than 18,600 people have died of the virus in the country.
Justice Department investigating veterans home where over two dozen residents died after testing positive
The Department of Justice announced Friday that it is investigating a veterans home in Massachusetts where over two dozen residents died after testing positive for coronavirus. The Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney's Office will conduct a joint review into whether the residents have been deprived of their rights to medical care at the facility.
"It would be difficult to overstate our obligation to the health and well-being of elderly and disabled military veterans and, by extension, to their families. The federal Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act specifically protects the rights of those confined in state facilities like the Holyoke Soldiers' Home," U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said in a statement.
According to CBS Boston, 32 veteran residents have died as of Thursday, 28 of whom tested positive for the coronavirus. In total, 69 residents have tested positive, as have 68 staff members.
NYPD reports two additional coronavirus deaths
The NYPD announced Friday that two more employees have died of coronavirus. School Safety Agent Joseph Donofrio, assigned to the 113th Precinct School Safety Unit in Queens, and Detective Jack Polimeni, assigned to the Warrant Section, both died Friday of complications related to the virus.
The department also reported that nearly 20% of its uniformed members - 7,096 people - called in sick on Friday. More than 2,300 uniformed members and over 450 civilian employees have tested positive for the virus, the department said.