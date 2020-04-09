Coronavirus updates: U.S. now has world's 2nd highest COVID-19 death toll

Coronavirus updates: U.S. now has world's 2nd highest COVID-19 death tollDownload the free app
President Trump says it's too soon to predict when the U.S. might be able to start getting back to normal after the worst of the coronavirus crisis passes. As America's COVID-19 death toll races toward 15,000, catching up fast to Italy for the world's deadliest outbreak, the national stockpile of vital protective medical equipment is nearly depleted.
With pressure mounting to revive the ailing U.S. economy, the CDC has eased, ever so slightly, restrictions to let some essential workers get back to work.
More than four months after the disease emerged in central China, it has killed more than 88,500 people globally, and the medical community's best minds are still grappling to understand exactly how it spreads and how to treat it. As states and cities clamber for ventilators, new data suggest the expensive machines are being over-relied on, and could even be causing harm.
Meanwhile, it's become clear that the disease, far from being a great leveler, is taking a vastly disproportionate toll on America's poor and minority communities.
- COVID-19 tears through U.S. nursing homes
- Small businesses still waiting for help
- Third of U.S. renters miss payments
Amid rush to get ventilators to hospitals, evidence suggests their use could be problematic
As health officials around the world push to get more ventilators to treat coronavirus patients, some doctors are moving away from using the breathing machines when they can. The reason: Some hospitals have reported unusually high death rates for coronavirus patients on ventilators, and some doctors worry that the machines could be harming certain patients.
Mechanical ventilators push oxygen into patients whose lungs are failing. Using the machines involves sedating a patient and sticking a tube into the throat. Deaths in such sick patients are common, no matter the reason they need the breathing help.
Generally speaking, 40% to 50% of patients with severe respiratory distress die while on ventilators, experts say. But 80% or more of coronavirus patients placed on the machines in New York City have died, state and city officials say.
Higher-than-normal death rates also have been reported elsewhere in the U.S., said Dr. Albert Rizzo, the American Lung Association's chief medical officer.
Similar reports have emerged from China and the United Kingdom. One U.K. report put the figure at 66%. A very small study in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the disease first emerged, said 86% died.
- Associated Press
Medical crew member on hospital ship docked in Los Angeles tests positive for COVID-19
A crew member aboard the U.S. Navy hospital ship USNS Mercy, docked in Los Angeles to help ease the burden on local hospitals amid the coronavirus crisis, has tested positive for COVID-19, the Navy confirmed Wednesday.
The crew member, who works in the medical treatment facility, is currently isolated aboard the ship and will be transferred to an off-ship facility where they will "self-monitor for severe symptoms."
According to Lt. Joseph Pfaff, the positive case will not affect the ship's ability to receive patients. The ship is following protocols and taking every precaution to ensure the health and safety of all crewmembers and patients on board, Pfaff said.
Amid rush to secure ventilators, doctors warn of shortage of crucial drugs
With federal and state officials rushing to secure ventilators for patients battling COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, doctors and pharmacists are warning that the supply of drugs needed to place patients on those ventilators is also dwindling.
"The correlation is 1 to 1," said Dan Kistner, group senior vice president of pharmacy solutions for Vizient, a company that serves more than half the nation's hospitals and negotiates lower drug prices. "There is a demand for ventilators that we've never seen before, and thus you're going to have the same pressure on the drugs that support ventilators."
Digital model shows how a cough can spread coronavirus in a grocery story
Research from Finland attempts to show how fast and how far a single cough can spread the kind of aerosol particles that carry the new coronavirus through a typical grocery store. The digital model built by Aalto University, using data gathered by researchers there and at three other research institutes, was released with a warning: "It is important to avoid busy public indoor spaces."
Aalto University, the Finnish Meteorological Institute, VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland and the University of Helsinki all conducted the same digital modelling experiment independently, and they all got pretty much the same preliminary data. That data shows the tiny airborne particles emitted with a cough, sneeze "or even talking" spread in an invisible cloud that lingers for several minutes and spreads quickly over store shelves.
"Someone infected by the coronavirus can cough and walk away, but then leave behind extremely small aerosol particles carrying the coronavirus. These particles could then end up in the respiratory tract of others in the vicinity," Aalto University Assistant Professor Ville Vuorinen said in a report on the modelling.
U.S. death toll now over 14,800
As of early Thursday morning, the U.S. has confirmed at least 14,808 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University. That is second only to Italy, where almost 17,700 people have died.
Spain, home to Europe's second-worst outbreak at present, has lost at least 14,792 lives.
Both Italy and Spain have seen the number of new cases reported each day begin to drop, but while some of the worst-hit cities in the U.S. have also seen an encouraging levelling-off of new cases, the country is still on an upward trajectory overall.
CDC eases some return-to-work guidelines for essential workers
In a first, small step toward reopening the country, the Trump administration issued new guidelines to make it easier for essential workers who've been exposed to COVID-19 to get back to work.
Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, announced Wednesday at the White House virus task force briefing that essential employees, such as health care and food supply workers, who've been within 6 feet of a confirmed or suspected case of the new coronavirus can return to work under certain circumstances if they're not experiencing symptoms.
- Associated Press
National stockpile almost out of PPE
The Strategic National Stockpile is nearly out of the N95 respirators, surgical masks, face, shields, gowns and other medical supplies desperately needed to protect front-line medical workers treating coronavirus patients. The Department of Health and Human Services told The Associated Press Wednesday that federal officials were in the process of deploying all remaining personal protective equipment — referred to as PPE for short — in the stockpile.
The HHS statement confirms federal documents released Wednesday by the House Oversight and Reform Committee showing that about 90% of the personal protective equipment in the stockpile has been distributed to state and local governments. HHS spokeswoman Katie McKeogh said the remaining 10% will be kept in reserve to support federal response efforts.
House Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney, D-N.Y., said in a statement that the Trump administration is leaving states to scour the open market for scarce supplies, often competing with each other and federal agencies in a chaotic bidding war that drives up prices.
- CBS/AP
253 federal inmates have tested positive for COVID-19
The Bureau of Prisons announced Wednesday that 253 federal inmates and 85 staff members have tested positive for coronavirus. Nineteen inmates and 7 staff members have recovered, the BOP added.
Louisiana's FCI Oakdale leads the nation with 47 cases among staff and inmates, according to the BOP. Connecticut's FCI Danbury has 46, and North Carolina's FCI Butner has 42.
Here's what needs to happen for America to return to "normal"
When will life return to "normal," and what will it mean to live in a post-coronavirus world?
Though President Trump is raring to open the country back up, experts warn a few critical things need to be in place for life to return to some version of what it was before the country essentially shut down in March. Even then, life might not be quite the same; many people may alter their behavior and reconsider going to large gatherings that were previously commonplace.
A "roadmap" report released by the conservative-leaning American Enterprise Institute, authored by former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, other former FDA officials and experts at Johns Hopkins University, identified three phases: slowing the spread, reopening the economy state-by-state, and establishing immunity to lift physical distancing.
Only in that third phase will life return to the closest thing to normal, the report concludes.