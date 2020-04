Surgeon General: Coronavirus testing numbers are "a concern" U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams joins "CBS This Morning" from Washington, D.C. where the White House Coronavirus Task Force is working to contain the pandemic on a nationwide scale. Adams lauded Americans for rallying around national, state and local coronavirus precautions, and said that while the issue of widespread testing is a "concern," the government is working to ramp up efforts to get test results faster.