Fauci says we need to "redouble our efforts" at virus mitigation Dr. Anthony Fauci joins "CBS This Morning" after he and other medical experts credited Americans as well as the mitigation efforts of state and local governments for what they say are signs that the coronavirus' spread is slowing. However, he warned that the next few weeks will be critical and that models may continue to display a downward trend if Americans "redouble our efforts" at social distancing and other precautions.