Doctors forced into "nauseating" life-or-death choices in face of pandemic Life-and-death decisions are being forced upon doctors in states that are battling a high number of coronavirus cases, due to a critical lack of hospital beds and ventilators. While some health care systems have foreseen this and set priority guidelines for allocating their precious resources, others leave it up to the attending physician -- leaving patients at the mercy of both. Dr. Tara Narula speaks to doctors about the moral crisis they are facing on top of the virus crisis ravaging the country.