Coronavirus updates: U.S. deaths top 8,500 as Trump warns of "toughest week" ahead
The number of people who have been killed by the coronavirus is now at least 8,503, a stark increase that comes as the country braces for what is likely to be the deadliest week of the pandemic in the U.S. thus far.
There have been at least 312,245 confirmed cases in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.
More than a quarter of deaths have been in New York state, the epicenter of the outbreak, where 2,624 people have died. Governor Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that he expects the crisis to peak in the state in the next four to eight days.
President Trump warned Saturday that the country could be headed into its toughest weeks, but also said he's eager to get it reopened and its stalled economy back on track.
"This will probably be the toughest week, between this week and next week. And there will be a lot of death, unfortunately," the president said in a somber start to his daily briefing on the pandemic on Saturday. "There will be death."
Read the latest:
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
New Jersey governor: "We're going through hell together"
New Jersey reported more than 200 new coronavirus deaths Saturday, bringing the state's total to at least 846.
"Let me put this in a proper, yet very sobering context: We have now lost nearly 100 more of our fellow New Jerseyans to COVID-19 than did on the September 11 attacks," Governor Phil Murphy said during his daily coronavirus press briefing.
"We're going through hell together," Murphy added.
New Jersey has more than 34,000 confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., it is second only to New York in terms of both number of confirmed cases and death toll.