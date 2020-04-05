Watch live: Coronavirus Task Force members give update on COVID-19 response

President Trump and members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force are expected to give a briefing at 6:45 p.m. with the latest on the coronavirus pandemic. Mr. Trump tweeted earlier Sunday that the task force would be meeting ahead of the briefing.

How to watch the Coronavirus Task Force briefing today

Mr. Trump warned Saturday that the upcoming week will be the "toughest" one yet in the crisis. "This will probably be the toughest week between this week and next week, and a lot of death, unfortunately," Mr. Trump said Saturday.

Sunday's briefing comes just hours after 10 Downing Street announced Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who tested positive for coronavirus 10 days ago, has been hospitalized. He "continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus," including a high fever, a spokeswoman said in a statement.

It was described as a "precautionary step" taken on the advice of his doctor, the spokeswoman said.

Also in the U.K., Queen Elizabeth gave a rare national address Sunday night, emphasizing the need for "self-discipline" and unity. "We will be with our friends again, we will be with our families again, we will meet again," she said.