Watch live: Coronavirus Task Force members give update on COVID-19 response

Members of the Coronavirus Task Force, charged with leading the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic, are holding a briefing Friday evening. The briefing comes after the government releases its monthly jobs report for March, which is expected to show the economy grinding to a halt last month as a result of the pandemic.

The Department of Labor announced Thursday that a record 6.6 million Americans filed unemployment claims in the week ending March 28, an increase of more than 3 million claims from the previous week. President Trump signed a massive $2 trillion package last week which expanded unemployment insurance as the economic fallout from the crisis worsens.

How to watch the Coronavirus Task Force briefing today

What: Coronavirus Task Force members hold a press briefing

Date: Friday, April 3, 2020

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Location: The White House, Washington, D.C.

Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Follow: Live coronavirus updates on CBSNews.com

The majority of states have issued stay-at-home orders in response to the crisis, but some states have yet to implement such measures. In an interview with CNN, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's leading infectious diseases expert and a member of the task force, said he doesn't know why certain states have not yet issued stay-at-home orders.

"I don't understand why that's not happening," Fauci said. "If you look at what's going on in this country, I just don't understand why we're not doing that. We really should be."

Meanwhile, the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has surged to over 6,000. The coronavirus task force coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, has said officials are worried current social-distancing guidelines still aren't being taken seriously enough by many Americans to keep the country's death toll at or below 100,000.