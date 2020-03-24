Coronavirus updates: Leaders grapple to save lives, and the economy

Coronavirus updates: Leaders grapple to save lives, and the economyDownload the free app
About 20% of the people on the planet have been told to stay home to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. U.S. cities and states are imposing increasingly drastic measures to keep their citizens holed-up. Disease experts say it's vital to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect hospitals and health workers.
But as the U.S. death toll approaches 600, President Trump has suggested the national measures in place for about a week now — asking people to stay home and closing many non-essential businesses — could be eased in a week. Many believe that's too soon. The lead scientist guiding White House policy says even more draconian restrictions could be needed in hard-hit regions.
The pandemic is taking a brutal toll on the economy. Stock prices plunged further Monday as senators again failed to agree on a $2 trillion stimulus package. Both the White House and congressional leaders have signalled hope for a Tuesday breakthrough, but a global recession is still widely predicted.
Visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website for detailed information on coronavirus treatment and prevention. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Mnuchin and Schumer say deal expected today on $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package
Top congressional and White House officials emerged from grueling negotiations at the Capitol over the nearly $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package saying they expected to reach a deal Tuesday.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said they had spoken by phone with President Donald Trump during the long night of negotiations. While the two sides have resolved many issues in the sweeping package, some remain.
At midnight Monday, they emerged separately to say talks would continue into the night.
"We look forward to having a deal tomorrow," Mnuchin told reporters after exiting Schumer's office.
"The president is giving us direction," Mnuhcin said. "The president would like to have a deal, and he's hopeful we can conclude this."
Moments later, Schumer agreed that a deal was almost within reach. "That's the expectation - that we finish it tomorrow and hopefully vote on it tomorrow evening," he said.
- Associated Press
Confusion as U.K.'s semi-lockdown takes effect
Confusion rippled through Britain on the first morning after Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered a three-week halt to all nonessential activity to fight the spread of the new coronavirus. The government has told most stores to close, banned gatherings of three or more people and said everyone apart from essential workers should leave home only to buy food and medicine or to exercise once a day.
But photos showed crowded trains on some London subway lines Tuesday amid confusion about who is still allowed to go to work.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted: "I cannot say this more strongly: we must stop all non-essential use of public transport now. Employers: please support your staff to work from home unless it's absolutely necessary. Ignoring these rules means more lives lost."
The government says police will have powers break up illegal gatherings and fine people who flout the rules. But some expressed doubts about whether the lockdown could be enforced.
- Associated Press
Virus outbreak forces major downgrading of Olympic torch relay
With this year's Tokyo Summer Olympics likely to be postponed, organizers made a last-minute decision Tuesday about how to handle one of the most visible icons of the Games: The highly symbolic torch relay will go on ― but without runners, spectators or even the flaming torch itself.
While 10,000 runners were originally enlisted to carry the Olympic flame on foot, traversing a route meant to showcase Japanese culture and scenery while building local enthusiasm for the quadrennial sporting event, the relay instead has been downgraded to just a safety lantern ― the kind used to transport the flame aboard aircraft ― ferried by car. The four-month relay is set to kick off at the J-Village soccer training center in Fukushima on March 26.
Would-be torchbearers didn't conceal their disappointment. "I was so happy when I was chosen to be a torch runner," one Fukushima man told TBS TV. "Just having a lantern is extremely regrettable."
But if reports are accurate, runners will eventually get their day on the macadam ― if the Olympics are rescheduled, organizers say a proper torch relay will be reassembled to usher it in.
China eases curbs on one-time virus epicenter
Chinese authorities are lifting a lockdown in most of its virus-hit Hubei province.
People who are cleared will be able to leave the province after midnight Tuesday.
The city of Wuhan, where the outbreak started in late December, will remain locked down until April 8. China barred people from leaving or entering Wuhan starting Jan. 23 and expanded it to most of the province in the days that followed.
Hubei has seen almost no new infections for more than a week.
-Associated Press
Activists push for the release of vulnerable inmates during pandemic
The nearly 2.3 million people incarcerated across America are especially vulnerable to the coronavirus outbreak, activists warn, and the virus has already made its way behind bars. The close proximity of inmates, coupled with inadequate treatment, can cause diseases to spread quickly inside prisons, where resources like soap, cleaning supplies and warm water can be hard to come by.
The disease, COVID-19, has sickened tens of thousands of Americans, including 21 inmates and 12 staffers at New York City jails, the largest outbreak behind bars to date. There are more than 40,000 confirmed cases in the U.S., including more than 20,000 in New York state alone.
After freeing two dozen inmates, Mayor Bill de Blasio said he and city officials were reviewing the cases of 200 others and considering them for early release. Across the Hudson River, the New Jersey Supreme Court approved the release of up to 1,000 inmates serving time for low-level offenses, which is believed the largest release in response to the virus.