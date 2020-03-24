Ford CEO on aiding the coronavirus effort Ford Motor Company announced it will help overcome critical supply shortages in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. The automotive giant is partnering with GE Healthcare to expand production of much-needed ventilators each month to treat coronavirus patients. Ford is also using its 3-D printing factories to produce plastic face shields and respirator masks for health care workers. President and CEO of Ford Motor Company Jim Hackett joins “CBS This Morning” for his first TV interview about the crisis.