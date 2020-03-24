Live

Cities struggle with social distancing

Practicing social distancing can become difficult in heavily urban areas, where people living in small spaces try to get outside while still avoiding others. Some grocery stores have implemented policies designed to keep customers at a distance from each other while several major chains have placed limits on how many people can be inside at once. Jericka Duncan speaks to everyday city dwellers to see how they think the mandate designed to help slow the spread of the coronavirus is going.
